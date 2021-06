New storefront will help support booming Great Lakes Area economy. Tom’s team will serve a diverse assortment of industries in the area, including the busy shipping companies that operate around the Great Lakes. The area is home to many massive barges, which transport a steady flow of materials from port to port. As a primary shipping medium, this region of the country relies heavily on its waterways to support its economy. According to Tom, his PIRTEK franchises support the area’s infrastructure by keeping these vessels operating. In addition to busy ports, the area is home to a number of other industries, including heavy equipment, manufacturing and automotive. These companies rely on hydraulic hoses and machinery in various ways.