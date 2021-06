It’s No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Virginia and No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 Duke in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament semifinals with a trip to Monday’s National Championship Game on the line. Things start off Saturday with the top-seeded Tar Heels taking on the Cavaliers. UNC is coming off a tight one-goal win over Rutgers while Virginia is fresh off a 14-3 beatdown of No. 5 Georgetown. The second matchup features the Terrapins taking on the Blue Devils. Duke is coming off a one-goal victory over Loyola Maryland while Maryland fended off No. 6 Notre Dame with a one-goal win of its own.