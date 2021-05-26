Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 17 days ago

Exploration Continues on Gold-Silver Targets Identified in Phase-1 Diamond Drilling. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery of bulk tonnage type copper mineralization in trenching and further results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project," "Picachos" or the "Property"). Additional assays from phase-1 diamond drilling are anticipated to be received in June.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Mineral Exploration#Base Metals#Precious Metals#Brg#Fse#Bgadf#Pichachos#Sierra Madre#Property#Picachos#Xrf#La Gloria Gold Target#Eagle Mapping#Brunton#Durango#The Huarache Vein#National Instrument#Pq#Hq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Lease of Drill-Ready Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mountain Gold Claims, LLC (the "Vendor"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada ("Spanish Canyon").
Economybostonstar.com

Magna Terra Intersects 8.80 g/t Gold Over 0.5 metres at the Emilio Trend, Cape Spencer Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce the results of the Phase One diamond drill program (the 'Drill Program') completed at the highly prospective Emilio Trend at the Cape Spencer Project ('Cape Spencer' or 'Project'), located in southern New Brunswick (Exhibit A). The Drill Program consisted of 17 drill holes (AB-21-01 to -17) totalling 2,123.2 metres, that successfully tested a 1.2-kilometre section of the larger 5-kilometre long Emilio Trend (Exhibit B).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Quartz Mountain Purchases BC Mineral Claims

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to purchase nine mineral claims located near Houston, British Columbia for CAD$105,000 in cash and 1,000,000 shares in the capital of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The claims are subject to a 2.5% NSR which can be bought-down to 1% for $1.5 million. There are no required work commitments for these claims as the transaction is not an option, however material exploration of this acquisition will need to await a financing which the Company will seek going forward.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Tarachi drills 12 metres of 7.26 g/t gold at La Dura Mine, Mexico

Tarachi Gold Corp. [TRG-CSE; TRGGF-OTC] reported additional assay results from surface reverse circulation drill holes JAB-21-11C, and JAB-21-12 to JAB-21-15 completed at the historic La Dura mine on the company’s Jabali concession. The drill program tested the down-dip and potential southern plunge in areas of known gold bearing structures. Highlights...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Brigadier Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (USA:BGADF) announces that Mr. Matthew Wright has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wright's departure is effective immediately, but he will assist in facilitating a smooth transition once a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, the Board of Directors has identified several qualified candidates.
Alaska Statememphissun.com

Blackwolf Stakes Multiple High-Grade Gold and Silver Targets, Southern Golden Triangle Belt in Southeast Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired through staking, a 100% interest in numerous historic, high-grade gold-silver prospects and mines, located in the State of Alaska, north of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. Blackwolf Texas Creek and Cantoo Properties are located immediately west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Eagle Plains Commences Drilling at 100%-Owned Donna Gold Project, South-central British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ('EPL' or 'Eagle Plains') has mobilized crews to commence drilling on its 100%-owned Donna Project located 60km east of Vernon, B.C.. Eagle Plains is planning a 5-7 hole, 1,500m (5,000') drill program to test for gold and silver mineralization associated with a prominent gold in soil geochemical anomaly delineated at the Gossan Zone and to complete the first-ever drilling in the area of the historical Morgan mine workings. The current program is a continuation of work which was suspended in early October, 2020 due to early onset of winter conditions.
MarketsBayStreet.ca

Prospera Announces Increase in Debenture Offering

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") has received conditional approval from TSX Venture Exchange to increase its debenture offering to a maximum of $1,500,000. The Corporation's non-brokered private placement of 8% convertible debenture was previously announced on May 28, 2021. The principal amount of this financing will be convertible at $0.05 in the first year and $0.10 in the second year. Applicable interest will be payable in cash or shares at the option of the Corporation. It is anticipated that this financing will close next week.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Environmental Baseline Study

COQUITLAM, BC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to report that the environmental baseline study at Castle East is on track. The company undertook a Gap Analysis late 2020. Canada Silver Cobalt has since initiated an environmental baseline study in February this year.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

iMetal Returns Highlights of 69.7 G/T Gold from Grab Samples at Gowganda

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to release assay results from the late April 2021 field program at its flagship Gowganda West property in the Shining Tree District part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt of Northern Ontario (see 2021-May-11 News Release). The program concentrated largely at Zone 1 and Zone 3, in preparation for trenching and drilling. Highlights include:
Businessaustinnews.net

Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ('LPC') has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold Mountain receives draft mining permit for Elk gold project

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company explained that a draft Mine Permit is provided to applicants in advance of issuing a final...
Energy Industryoffshore-mag.com

Shell makes deepwater discovery at Leopard prospect

Shell makes deepwater discovery at Leopard prospect. Shell Offshore Inc. says it has made a significant oil discovery at the Leopard prospect in Alaminos Canyon block 691 in the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico. The Leopard well encountered more than 600 ft (183 m) net oil pay at multiple levels....
Industryresourceworld.com

QC Copper intersects 76.5 metres of 0.78% Copper Equivalent

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [QCCU-TSXV] reported assay results from its recently completed drill program on its flagship 12,782-hectare Opemiska Copper-Gold project in the Chibougamau-Chapais mining district, Quebec. These drill results are from the Saddle Zone, represent the area between the Opemiska’s Springer and Perry Mines. The Saddle Zone reflects new mineralization not contained in the Company’s geological model, and the Company anticipates these results could consolidate the Springer and Perry pits into a single open pit design. Highlights include:
Marketsdrpjournal.com

Breakout Coming? Minaurum Gold Inc. (CVE:MGG) (OTCMKTS:MMRGF)

Minaurum Gold Inc. (CVE:MGG) (OTCMKTS:MMRGF) stock is moving sharply lower in the opening session on Friday after the company announced bought deal public offering . The stock has fallen about 35% so far this year. Major Trigger:. Minaurum Gold Announces C$7.0 Million Bought Deal Public Offering. Key Highlights:. announce that...
EconomyBayStreet.ca

Core Assets Increases Land Position & Remobilizes VTEM(TM) Survey at the Blue Property, Atlin, B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Blue Extension Property (the "Extension"); increased its VTEM™ survey area, resolution and re-mobilized Geotech Ltd. to complete its VTEM™ geophysical survey at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Aya Gold estimates 214,700 oz gold M+I at Eleonore Zone, Mauritania

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTC] closed its previously announced acquisition of Algold Resources Ltd. and has released an updated mineral resources estimate for the Tijirit gold project in Mauritania. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. Transaction highlights. Following the close of the Algold acquisition, Aya...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Announces Resumption of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC Eligibility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shares of its common stock have resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture") in the United States under the stock symbol "TRUIF". This is following the filing and completion of a Change of Business regarding the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (as announced on May 13, 2021). TRU is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.