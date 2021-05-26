Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos
Exploration Continues on Gold-Silver Targets Identified in Phase-1 Diamond Drilling. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery of bulk tonnage type copper mineralization in trenching and further results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project," "Picachos" or the "Property"). Additional assays from phase-1 diamond drilling are anticipated to be received in June.www.accesswire.com