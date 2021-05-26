Lakeland Industries Appoints Joshua Sletten to Newly Created Corporate Development Post

Lori Woods is CEO of Isoray and is a member of the board of directors. Ms. Woods has more than 30 years of experience in the medical device technology and health care services industries and is particularly well-known and respected in the brachytherapy community. Her distinguished career includes her position as a Principal of Medvio, LLC, where she worked with large public and international medical device companies and was also involved in the development of proprietary technologies for the colo-rectal and liver treatment markets. She has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Pro-Qura, Inc., a privately-owned cancer treatment management company focused on the quality delivery of brachytherapy treatments for prostate cancer. Ms. Woods’ previous experience also includes her role as Director of Business Development for the Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group and the Seattle Prostate Institute (SPI) in Seattle, Washington, an early innovator in prostate brachytherapy treatments. Ms. Woods’ appointment as CEO marked her return to Isoray after having previously served as Vice President in July 2006, Acting Chief Operating Officer in February 2008, and Chief Operating Officer from February 2009 through January 2010. At the time of her appointment, she was a consultant to the company. Profile.