Lakeland Industries Appoints Joshua Sletten to Newly Created Corporate Development Post
DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that Joshua Sletten has been appointed Vice President of Corporate Development. In this newly created position, Josh will lead the Company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and manage the M&A process from identification of growth opportunities, to due diligence and through business integration and synergistic optimization.www.accesswire.com