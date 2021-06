Despite what you may have heard on Twitter, chicken sandwiches existed before Chick-fil-A sold its first sandwich in 1961. There was schnitzel. There was milanesa. There was katsu. There was Nashville hot chicken. There were even plain old fried chicken sandwiches: Donna Battle Pierce, writing for Ebony, found an ad in the Kansas Whip, Topeka’s Black newspaper, for a fried chicken sandwich special at Booker T’s Café... from 1936. Odds are that some hungry soul late one night long before that had the idea to put some leftover fried chicken between two slices of bread and garnish it with mayo and pickles. Those are pretty standard things to find in a fridge.