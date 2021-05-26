Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Wellness Wednesday: Long-Term COVID Recovery

By News 9
news9.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of Oklahoma is vaccinated, so the medical community is starting to turn focus to the long-term recovery of patients who have had it worst. INTEGRIS Medical Group Dr. Jeffrey Cruzan spoke with News 9 Wednesday morning.

www.news9.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Integris Medical Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Long-term exposure to poor air quality increases COVID-19 risk, research finds

Even as governments across the United States consider lifting mask mandates and relaxing preventative measures as vaccination numbers creep up, new research from a UCLA-led team has found that such basic techniques significantly reduce the risk of getting COVID-19. Poor Air Quality. Image Credit: myboys.me/Shutterstock.com. In addition, the research found...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Obesity Tied to Long-Term COVID-19 Complications

FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moderate and severe obesity is associated with a greater risk for postacute sequelae of COVID-19, according to a study published online June 1 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. Ali Aminian, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues followed 2,839 patients who did not...
Public Healthmystar106.com

Study Suggests COVID-19 Could Cause Long-Term Damage To Brain Tissue

A new study suggests that COVID-19 could have long-term affect’s on the human brain. The UK-based study found “significant, deleterious impact” on parts of the brain – and say it could help explain why some COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell. Researchers say it’s possible those effects could result...
Public Healththe Royal Gazette

Estimate: most long-term care staff not immunised against Covid-19

Fewer than 40 per cent of staff in long-term care centres have full immunisation against Covid-19, health ministry estimates have revealed. The ministry, in response to a public access to information request from The Royal Gazette, said an estimated 38 per cent of the 724 staff who worked in the sector had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine by June 4.
Public HealthVermilion Standard

'Stark, unmistakeable and tragic': The failure of long-term care during COVID

As the federal government considers reopening Canada’s borders to international travellers, it’s an ideal time to look back at the past year and a half. This week’s episode of Down to Business features Alex Himelfarb, a former clerk of the privy council and chair of the steering committee of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives in Ottawa, on the topic of long-term care.
Health Servicesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fax machines, PalmPilots, nursing homes? COVID-19 is driving changes in long-term care

Jun. 21—Nursing homes are "generally grim" places and now is the time for them to go the way of PalmPilots, Blackberries and fax machines. That assessment comes from a blog post — a piece written by Senior Living Foresights publisher Steve Moran, of Sacramento, Calif., that also concluded there will always be a need for skilled nursing care, just not in its current form.
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Previous Covid infection may not offer long-term protection, study finds

Research found marked differences in immune response of medical staff six months after contracting virus. Previous infection with coronavirus does not necessarily protect against Covid in the longer term, especially when caused by new variants of concern, a study on healthcare workers suggests. Researchers at Oxford University found marked differences...
Public Healthkhn.org

Covid’s Long-Term Trouble: Irreversible Brain Loss, Double-Lung Transplants

Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the destruction of brain tissue could explain why covid patients lose their sense of smell. Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned Thursday about the potential for long-term brain loss associated with Covid, citing a new study from the United Kingdom. “In short, the study suggests that there could be some long-term loss of brain tissue from Covid, and that would have some long-term consequences,” the former FDA chief and CNBC contributor said. “You could compensate for that over time, so the symptoms of that may go away, but you’re never going to regain the tissue if, in fact, it’s being destroyed as a result of the virus,” said Gottlieb, who serves on the board of Covid vaccine-maker Pfizer. (DeCiccio, 6/17)