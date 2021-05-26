Wellness Wednesday: Long-Term COVID Recovery

Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the destruction of brain tissue could explain why covid patients lose their sense of smell. Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned Thursday about the potential for long-term brain loss associated with Covid, citing a new study from the United Kingdom. “In short, the study suggests that there could be some long-term loss of brain tissue from Covid, and that would have some long-term consequences,” the former FDA chief and CNBC contributor said. “You could compensate for that over time, so the symptoms of that may go away, but you’re never going to regain the tissue if, in fact, it’s being destroyed as a result of the virus,” said Gottlieb, who serves on the board of Covid vaccine-maker Pfizer. (DeCiccio, 6/17)