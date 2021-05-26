Old School RuneScape adds clans and other new features
Jagex has updated its mobile MMO Old School RuneScape with clan support and a bunch of other supporting features. The update is available on iOS and Android in addition to PC. The clans update enables you to group up and enjoy Old School RuneScape with friends, allowing you to compete against other rival clans in new endgame content. The update brings the Clan hub, a location dedicated to all clan-related activity such as forming, finding and managing clans which support up to 500 players.www.pocketgamer.com