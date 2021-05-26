Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Old School RuneScape adds clans and other new features

By Olly Smith
pocketgamer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJagex has updated its mobile MMO Old School RuneScape with clan support and a bunch of other supporting features. The update is available on iOS and Android in addition to PC. The clans update enables you to group up and enjoy Old School RuneScape with friends, allowing you to compete against other rival clans in new endgame content. The update brings the Clan hub, a location dedicated to all clan-related activity such as forming, finding and managing clans which support up to 500 players.

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old School Runescape#Clans#In App Purchases#Role Playing Games#Mobile Games#Pc Game#Jagex#Mmo Old School#Ios#The Clan Halls#Twitch Channel#The Ios App Store#The App Store#School Runescape#Clan Support#Mobile Role Playing Games#Android Store#The Game#Friends#Default
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Video GamesICV2

THREE NEW 'POKEMON' VIDEO GAMES, MUSEUM HOSTS TABLETOP GAME CONFERENCE, SITE ADDS GAME REVIEW AGGREGATION FEATURE

We round up several recent stories with impact on the tabletop games business here. The Pokemon Company International and Nintendo have revealed the next three Pokemon video games for the Nintendo Switch. Two, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, are remakes of Pokemon Diamond Version and Pokemon Pearl Version, released for Nintendo DS in 2006. The pair will be released on November 19, 2021.
Internetnewmilfordspectrum.com

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

Do you use WhatsApp Business in your business or are you thinking of acquiring it? Facebook announced changes to this platform, and now it will be faster to manage an account for your business. The goal of the technology company is to make communication between companies and their consumers easier...
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

Apple Developer App Adds New Features Just Ahead of WWDC 2021

The preparations continue for Apple’s upcoming virtual WWDC 2021 keynote – which will take place on Monday, June 7 – as the Developer app has had several new features added to it. The new update adds information about all of the pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges,...
Video Gamesplayer.one

RuneScape Introduces New Yak Track in Newest Update

A new Yak Track is now live in RuneScape and brings with it exclusive rewards. Titled "Yak to the Light," this track has players show their loyalty to the elven goddess Seren. It’s going to be available until July 11. In RuneScape, a Yak Track is a recurring promotional event...
Video Gamescyberockk.com

What are RuneScape Gold and OSRS Gold?

Jagex establishes RuneScape, known as Gielinor, separated into empires, sections, and cities in an imaginary world. Troupes can travel over Gielinor by walking, utilizing teleportation enchantments and other devices developed with RuneScape gold, coins of this game that may be organized through battles in contradiction of monsters, completing adventures. With RuneScape Gold, we can not merely travel, but you can also exchange with other players for items you have to advance their gear or other basics in the play.
TechnologyCMSWire

Mmhmm Adds Multiple New Features in Chunky 2.0

In recognition of its upcoming first birthday, mmhmm has a launched preview of several new features and mused upon the last year in a recent blog post:. "We’ve helped entrepreneurs shift to video and flourish with more engaging presentations. We’ve given teachers a stage that allows every student to take a seat in the front row. We’ve provided employees the power to use asynchronous interactive recordings to kill unproductive meetings. We made quick-draw GIPHY jokes possible, just because we could."
Internetxda-developers

Twitter launches Twitter Blue, a subscription service that adds new features

Twitter is one of the most popular social media sites in the world, but the company isn’t raking in a ton of money from its tens of millions of users because the service is free. A common refrain that you’ve probably heard before is that if the service is free, then you’re the product. While that’s oversimplifying things a bit, there’s no doubt that Twitter relies on its massive userbase to sell ads. With online ads becoming a less secure source of revenue, Twitter is launching Twitter Blue, the company’s first-ever paid subscription offering.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Apple adds new feature to iOS to help track your walking steadiness

A new health study from Apple is able to tell iPhone users how steady they are while walking. This feature utilizes sensors in your iPhone to track your gait as you walk with your phone in your pocket. You can then see how steady you are in the Apple Health app and if your walking is unsteady, the app will even show you exercises you can do to become more solid on your feet.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Albion Online launched on mobile: 4 fun features to expect

From the farthest reaches of the five biomes to the enchanted Roads of Avalon, adventurers of Albion can now explore the vast open-world from the palm of their hand. Sandbox Interactive’s Albion Online lets you embark on epic Expeditions and triumph over different factions at war in a world that knows no bounds - only this time, you can conquer it all in a handy mobile package.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Apple adds new sharing features to iMessage

At Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company unveiled a new set of features coming to iMessage as part of iOS 15 that will make the platform more of a competitor to WhatsApp and Messenger. iMessage will soon feature a new collage design for bulk images sent to you,...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Albion Online Goes Mobile, Offers Full Cross-Play And Rewards For Logging In

Albion Online is now available in the App Store and Google Play Store, as Sandbox Interactive has made good on its promise to release its F2P MMORPG on mobile devices. In fact, it’s done more than “make good,” since it said that the game would be available this summer, and we’re still technically 12 days from the official start of the season.
TV & Videosdramabeans.com

A new feature, the same Dramabeans

We’ve been analyzing, squeeing over, and ranting at K-dramas for a long time now, and it’s time to take that into some new and exciting territory. Better than a last-minute save from the Truck of Doom, or a kiss from oppa (okay, maybe not that one), we’re introducing…user reviews!. We’re...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PUBG Mobile Gets Microscopic With Traverse-Insectoid Mode

Krafton and Tencent Games released the 1.4 Update into PUBG Mobile this morning as things are getting smaller for a little while. Starting today and running all the way to July 5th, the game will have you playing in Traverse-Insectoid mode, which essentially means you've been shrunken down to the size of an action figure and will be battling on the same maps you know and love, only on a much smaller scale. In this mode, you will fly and fight across five special labs spread around the Erangel map, armed with only homing missiles as your mode of attack. We have more info on it for you here as the mode will kick in as soon as you update the game on the App Store or in Google Play.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

No Man’s Sky Prisms update adds a range of new graphical features, more improvements

Yes, No Man’s Sky is still being updated, and the game’s Prisms update is here to improve the game even more. This is update 3.5, and it’s hard to believe the game is half a decade old at this point. Prisms includes changes to lighting, certain effects, adds new graphical options, new rewards, and so much more. Whether you’ve been playing for a while or you’re new to the game, there’s quite a bit to sink your teeth into here. So let’s take a deeper look at what exactly this update has brought to the game.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Win a Super Slime Rush code for iOS!

Super Slime Rush is a unique platformer game with 21 levels, customisable slime and characters, and a huge range of collectables for you to find. With the large number of power-ups you can use to take on each level, the game has loads of replayability and things for you to discover.