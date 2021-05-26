University of Arizona Uses Automatic License Plate Recognition Technology to Improve Vaccination Delivery

Cancel
Route1 Partners with Genetec Inc. to Provide Solution to Track and Improve Throughput at the State-Run Point of Distribution Vaccination Site. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that Company deployed Security Center AutoVuTM, an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system from Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, at the University of Arizona State run Point of Distribution (POD) COVID-19 Vaccination site.

