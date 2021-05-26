Cancel
New York City, NY

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) About Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Meten EdtechX is one of the leading ELT service providers...

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
