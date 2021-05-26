Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 125.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.