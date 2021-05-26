Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tarku Commences Trading on the Frankfurt and OTC Exchanges in the United States

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 16 days ago

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that its common shares have commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") under the symbol "7TK" and on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "TRKUF".

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Linkedin#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Investment Capital#Tarku Commences Trading#Qc Accesswire#Tk#Fra#Otcqb#The Otc Markets Group#The Frankfurt Exchange#Company#Property#Tarku Resources Ltd#Apollo#Midland Exploration Inc#Probe Metals Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Marketsdallassun.com

TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG')has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ('Red Cloud') to provide market-making service and to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company effective June 15, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

State Street Mulls Crypto Exchange-Traded Funds

As firms such as ETC Group and 21Shares launch, or plan to launch, bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs), State Street’s exchange-traded funds business is mulling how it can harness increasing client demand for digital currencies like bitcoin, Financial News reported. A State Street official noted in the report that the bar...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Experion') (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from 'Experion Holdings Ltd.' to 'Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.'. The Company's board of directors approved the implementation of the name change following...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

The Real Brokerage Inc. to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

Fast-Growing Real Estate Tech Platform Now Operating in 31 States. NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a fast-growing, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states, announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
Financial ReportsFrontiersman

Cansortium Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

MIAMI, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, announces that it has agreed with an independent director to issue 143,678 common shares ("Debt Shares") to such director in exchange for the cancellation of U.S.$125,000 of director fees owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of U.S.$0.87, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Kainantu Resources Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) ("KRL" or the "Company"), the Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on June 9, 2021 under the symbol "6J0".
BusinessClearfield Progress

VSBLTY Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) is pleased to announce the pricing and terms of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" agency basis for the issuance of 16,000,000 million Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 million. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") is acting as agent for the Offering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Claritas Announces Commitments From Company's Largest Shareholders To Vote For Approval Of Share Consolidation

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the " Company" or " Claritas") today announced that it has received commitments from the Company's two largest shareholders to vote in favor of the special resolution to affect a consolidation of the Company's common shares. As previously announced, Claritas will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2021 (the " Annual Meeting") to consider and vote on several matters, including a special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company (the " Board") to affect a consolidation of all of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one post consolidation Common Share for up to 20 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Consolidation").
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Closing of US$6 million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to the news release of May 27, 2021, Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)('Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ('Common Share') at a price of $0.245 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Pelangio Exploration Closes First Tranche of Flow Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $475,000

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 21, 2021 (the "Offering"). In this first tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $475,000 (the "First Tranche") by issuing 2,968,750 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.16 per FT Unit. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and drill programs at Pelangio's Dome West, Gowan and Hailstone projects.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Axion Completes the Initial Tranche of $8 Million Under the Investment Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial tranche of C$8,000,000 (the "Initial Tranche") under the convertible debenture investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") that the Company entered into with KUAM (Hong Kong) Investment 01 Ltd. ("KUAM") for up to C$20 million by way of unsecured convertible debentures.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'LQAVF'. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.
Marketscharlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Begins Trading, Receives Start of Activities and Applies for Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSLV. The Company is also announcing that it has received its Peruvian Inicio de Actividades ('Start of Activities') permit, which provides authorization for the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at the wholly[1] owned Curibaya silver-gold project in southern Peru. With this authorization, the Company has finalized the permitting process with the MINEM, the Peruvian mining regulator.
Stocksnewslookup.com

United States

2021-06-10 12:19 Fool.com Spirit Airlines Takes on American Airlines With Miami Expansion... The budget carrier hopes to turbocharge its post-pandemic growth by building a big presence at Miami International Airport.... 2021-06-10 12:15. Fool.com. After AMC Stock's Surge, Are These 3 Companies Next For Short Squeezes?... Besides being targeted by above-average...
Marketsmemphissun.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces New OTC Market Trading Symbol: APETF

Alpha Esports Tech also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘ALPA' and on the FRA under the ticker ‘9HN'. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(OTC PINK:APETF)(FRA:9HN), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company focused on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce it has received a new Over The Counter (OTC) trading symbol APETF, following acceptance of Form 211 by the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
EconomyBusiness Insider

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Financing of Convertible Debenture Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("StifelGMP") as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, pursuant to which Stifel GMP has agreed to purchase 15,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units"), on a bought deal basis, pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price of $1,000 (the "Issue Price") per Debenture Unit, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Debenture Unit consists of (i) one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 and convertible into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a conversion price of $1.51 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") and maturing four years from the Closing Date (as defined below) (the "Convertible Debentures"); and (ii) 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants" and, together with the Convertible Debentures, the "UnderlyingSecurities"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at $1.81 per share for a period of two years following the Closing Date.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
TheStreet

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Announces Commencement Of Exchange Offer For Trust Preferred Securities

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) ( www.OptimumBank.com) (the "Company"), the parent company of OptimumBank, today announced that it has commenced a private offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum dated June 7, 2021 and related letter of transmittal (together, the "Offering Documents").
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Turkey’s EPIAS clears first ever physical power OTC trade

LONDON (ICIS)--The first ever physical over-the-counter (OTC) deal was cleared on Turkey’s energy exchange EPIAS on 7 June, a brokerage firm confirmed to ICIS. Turkish companies expect an increase in electricity market trading liquidity following the launch of the physical futures market (VEP) and clearing services on EPIAS. Vahdet Sonmez,...
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Get an Edge in Crypto With Trading on Multiple Exchanges

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Cryptocurrency investors typically trade on multiple venues, whether pure digital asset platforms, fiat-to-crypto exchanges, or any other variations. Among many benefits, this allows them to compare prices between different markets across several trading platforms for arbitrage profits.
Marketsbirminghamnews.net

Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets

Company Will Fully Cooperate With SEC In A Timely Manner. ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MINE) today announced that on May 26, 2021, the Company was notified by the SEC that it had ORDERED, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that trading in the securities of the above-listed Company is suspended for the period from 9:30 a.m. EDT on May 27, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 10, 2021.