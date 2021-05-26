Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

It's been nearly a year since Larry Householder was arrested. Will he finally be removed from office?

By Jess Hardin
Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Democratic caucus wants to root out corruption in Ohio state politics — starting with the removal of state Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford. State Reps. Jeffrey A. Crossman, D-Parma, and Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, today announced a resolution to remove the former speaker, who was indicted last year in what's being called the largest public bribery and racketeering scheme in state history.

www.mahoningmatters.com
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Fbi#State Of Ohio#Fbi#State Law#Federal Law#July#The Ohio Democratic#D Parma#D Youngstown#Firstenergy#The Ohio General Assembly#Democrats#Republicans#D Cleveland#Mr Householder#Perry County#Ohio Elections#Reps Allison Russo#Ohio State Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Who's Ohio's third Vax-a-Millionaire?

RICHWOOD — Gov. Mike DeWine surprised Ohio's third Vax-a-Millionaire Mark Cline with a visit to his Richwood home Wednesday night. According to DeWine's Twitter, he and his wife Fran joined Cline in cheering as his name appeared on television during the Vax-a-Million drawing. Cline got his COVID-19 shot at the...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

LEGISLATIVE MATTERS | Ohio House passes bill prohibiting mandatory overtime for nurses

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House on Thursday passed House Bill 163, legislation that would prohibit mandatory overtime work for nurses as a condition of employment. “Ohio nurses and other health care providers have supported us throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” state Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, a cosponsor of the bill, said on the House floor. “It is our time to support nurses by enacting legislation that takes into account the regular practice of mandating overtime.”
PoliticsPosted by
Mahoning Matters

COMMUNITY VIEW | The time to act on Householder’s removal has arrived

On May 29, 2019, then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his gang pulled off a daring, daylight heist in full view of the Ohio House of Representatives, the media and the public when they succeeded in passing House Bill 6 in exchange for $60 million in dark money contributions from FirstEnergy, other companies and front groups set up to conceal the crime.
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

Ohio to name 3rd Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations drop

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state planned to announce the third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners tonight even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue dropping. At 7:29 p.m., the Ohio Lottery will announce the next winners of the state’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prizes...
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

BREAKING | Third Vax-a-Millionaire is from Union County

COLUMBUS — Mark Cline of Richwood in Union County is the latest millionaire chosen Wednesday night in the Vax-a-Million drawing conducted by the Ohio Lottery. Also, Sarah Afaneh of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County was selected as the third winner of a full-ride college scholarship. Gov. Mike DeWine launched the...
Public HealthPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Far from the pandemic crowd

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and I was fascinated by this story yesterday about a new Gallup poll that “found that 22 percent of Americans are social distancing from non-household people, which is down from 30 percent in April and 48 percent in January.”
AstronomyPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: The eclipse is coming!

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and you're gonna have to get up pretty early in the morning Thursday to catch the annular solar eclipse. In fact, it should be visible at about 5:53 a.m. According to our friends at NASA, "In many of these locations, the eclipse will occur before, during, and shortly after sunrise. This means that viewers will need to get a clear view of the horizon during sunrise in order to see the eclipse."
Warren, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Road disruptions force TCCHD to close office

WARREN — Because of road construction creating closures, Trumbull County Combined Health District is closing its office at 176 Chestnut Ave. NE for several weeks. TCCHD staff will be available and services will continue, but those who need to access services should do by calling 330-675-2489 or emailing health@co.trumbull.oh.us. Anyone...
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.