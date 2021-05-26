It's been nearly a year since Larry Householder was arrested. Will he finally be removed from office?
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Democratic caucus wants to root out corruption in Ohio state politics — starting with the removal of state Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford. State Reps. Jeffrey A. Crossman, D-Parma, and Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, today announced a resolution to remove the former speaker, who was indicted last year in what's being called the largest public bribery and racketeering scheme in state history.www.mahoningmatters.com