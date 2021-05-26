It's been nearly a year since Larry Householder was arrested. Will he finally be removed from office?

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and you're gonna have to get up pretty early in the morning Thursday to catch the annular solar eclipse. In fact, it should be visible at about 5:53 a.m. According to our friends at NASA, "In many of these locations, the eclipse will occur before, during, and shortly after sunrise. This means that viewers will need to get a clear view of the horizon during sunrise in order to see the eclipse."