Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Woman Charged With DUI & Child Abuse After Crashing Through Fence

By Staff Writer
dailyridge.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Brittney Medina of Lakeland for DUI and Child Abuse. At around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash that had occurred at the intersection of Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in unincorporated south Lakeland. Medina, who was driving a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento westbound on Clubhouse Road where it terminates at Live Oak Road, had driven through Live Oak Road and off the roadway and through a fence before her car came to rest near a tree in a residential backyard. No other vehicles were involved.

