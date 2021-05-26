Cancel
Financial Reports

U.S. bank profits rose to $76.8 billion in Q1 2021, a 29.1% jump from previous quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. bank profits rose 29.1% during the first quarter of 2021 from the previous quarter as banks adjusted expectations for future credit losses downwards, a bank regulator said on Wednesday. The industry posted $76.8 billion in first-quarter profits, up from $58.3 billion a year prior and $17.3...

