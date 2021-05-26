CCC names All-Conference selections

DARKE COUNTY – The Arcanum Lady Trojans won the final Cross County Conference Championship as the CCC teams move into the new Three Rivers Athletic Conference and the Western Ohio Athletic Conference for the 2021-2022 season. The Bradford Lady Railroaders finished second behind Arcanum giving Darke County the top two CCC finishers. The league title came down to a game between the Bradford and the Lady Trojans, a game Arcanum’s Peyton Garbig pitched a 1-0 10-inning nohitter over the Lady Railroaders to secure the league title.