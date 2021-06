MILWAUKEE — Technology in fishing has made leaps and bounds since the days of heading out on the water with just a pole, hook and bait. “Back in the day, we used to count on our grandpa’s secret spots,” said Brian Sticka, category manager at Fleet Farm. “Now we use products like GPS and then we also have lake maps right on our fish locator screens. We can not only see where we are, but we can see where the boat landing is, where the weedy bays are, where the rock clumps are in the middle of the lake.”