Nvidia Q1 FY 2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has enjoyed soaring profits and revenue amid the surge in gaming and cloud computing due the pandemic. The cryptocurrency boom also has fueled demand for Nvidia's semiconductor chips, which are used by digital currency miners. But this also created a major potential problem for the company. Soaring demand for computing technology has led to a global chip shortage, leaving Nvidia vulnerable. That's because it's a fabless chipmaker that outsources chipmaking to other companies.