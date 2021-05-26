Nvidia Q1 FY 2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

CHWY - Free Report) is expected to report top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 10, after market closes. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter is pegged at 3 cents, which has been stable over the past 30 days. However, the company reported a loss of 12 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, the consensus estimate for quarterly sales stands at $2,124 million, indicating an increase of about 31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.