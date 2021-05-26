Cancel
Nvidia Q1 FY 2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

By Matthew Johnston
Investopedia
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia Corp. (NVDA) has enjoyed soaring profits and revenue amid the surge in gaming and cloud computing due the pandemic. The cryptocurrency boom also has fueled demand for Nvidia's semiconductor chips, which are used by digital currency miners. But this also created a major potential problem for the company. Soaring demand for computing technology has led to a global chip shortage, leaving Nvidia vulnerable. That's because it's a fabless chipmaker that outsources chipmaking to other companies.

www.investopedia.com
Commodities
Nvidia
Economy
Markets
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130–0.050 EPS.
Benzinga

Chewy Stock Pulls Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares traded lower by 5.4% Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday afternoon. Chewy reported first-quarter EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $2.14 billion. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of a 3-cent loss and $2.13 billion in revenue. Revenue was up 32% from a year ago.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.23 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
Financial Reportsstreetwisereports.com

RH Reports 109% YoY Increase in Q1 Core Demand and Raises FY/21 Outlook

After U.S. Markets closed for trading yesterday, luxury home furnishings marketplace firm RH (RH:NYSE), formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc., announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended May 1, 2021. The firm reported the details in a letter to shareholders from RH's Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman. The...
Benzinga

Chewy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 175.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.03). Revenue of $2,135,000,000 up by 31.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,130,000,000.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Earnings Preview: Kroger (KR) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline

KR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended April 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Benzinga

Recap: AstroNova Q1 Earnings

Shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.04. Revenue of $29,078,000 decreased by 5.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $29,620,000. Looking Ahead. Earnings...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Cemig: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) _ Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $77.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. The utility posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period. The company's...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Roots earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Roots will be releasing earnings for the most recent quarter on June 11. Analysts are expecting losses per share of CAD 0.161. Watch Roots stock price move in real-time ahead here. On June 11, Roots will report Q1 earnings. 4 analysts are estimating losses of CAD 0.161 per share as...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million. NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.52...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

RH Swings To Q1 Profit, Lifts FY Outlook; Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - RH (RH), the luxury furniture business, Wednesday posted a profit for the first quarter, fuelled by a 78% increase in revenues. Earnings also trumped Wall Street view, as did revenues. Based on its results, the company increased its outlook for the full year. Following the news, shares of the company gained nearly 7% in the extended sessions.
PetsZacks.com

Chewy (CHWY) Queues Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CHWY - Free Report) is expected to report top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 10, after market closes. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter is pegged at 3 cents, which has been stable over the past 30 days. However, the company reported a loss of 12 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, the consensus estimate for quarterly sales stands at $2,124 million, indicating an increase of about 31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Capstone Turbine earnings preview: what to expect

Capstone Turbine is reporting earnings from the last quarter on June 10. Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Turbine will be reporting losses per share of $0.260. Go here to watch Capstone Turbine stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On June 10, Capstone Turbine will be reporting latest earnings. 4...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Brown-Forman B earnings preview: what to expect

Brown-Forman B will be releasing earnings for the most recent quarter on June 9. Wall Street analysts predict earnings per share of $0.323. Watch Brown-Forman B stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On June 9, Brown-Forman B will release earnings for the most recent quarter. 14 analysts are...
Financial Reportscityindex.co.uk

GameStop Q1 earnings preview: Where next for GameStop shares?

GameStop will release first-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday June 9. This will cover the three months to the end of April, 2021. Importantly, GameStop will also be holding its annual general meeting in the morning, before releasing the update. It will then hold a separate earnings call at 1700 ET to discuss the results.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: HealthEquity Q1 Earnings

Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) were flat after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were down 11.63% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.32. Revenue of $184,202,000 declined by 3.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $180,840,000. Outlook. HealthEquity Sees FY21 Sales $755M-$765M...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

GameStop (GME) to Post Q1 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

GME - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Jun 9, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,170 million, which indicates an increase of 14.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Speaking of the...