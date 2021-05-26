Cancel
Survey: Fast food/fast casual face-off intensifying

QSR Web
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's quite a battle brewing on the limited-service restaurant front, this one pitting traditional fast food against the relative new kid on the block, fast casual. That's one of the primary findings of a survey of over 1,800 U.S. consumers last month by location tech company, Bluedot, resulting in the fourth installment of its State of What Feeds Us report.

