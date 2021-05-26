Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Some buyers are seeking more resilient homes

By Mike Wheatley
realtybiznews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest in off-grid homes is growing among buyers who are wary of blackout events such as the incident in Texas in February that followed a severe winter storm. The growing interest in self-powered homes has led some developers to go beyond energy saving features like solar panels, building even more protections into their properties.

realtybiznews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Energy Saving#Climate Change#Weather#Group Homes#Homeowners#Solar Energy#Solar Technology#Solar Generation#Houses#Wharton School#Cnbc#Redfin#Corelogic#Catastrophe Report#Off Grid Homes#Self Powered Homes#Electricity Generation#Natural Disasters#Solar Panels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Real Estate
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tips for home buyers during a seller’s market

A combination of factors, including low interest rates and a pandemic-driven decision by many city dwellers to look for houses in the suburbs, has created a housing boom for much of 2020 and 2021. That boom has created an undeniable seller’s market in real estate. Just what is a seller’s...
Real Estatethebalance.com

Buyers Pay Increasing Premium for High Flood-Risk Homes

Something strange is happening in the world of real estate: Buyers are paying a growing premium for the privilege of living in flood zones. Homebuyers in the first quarter of 2021 typically paid 13.6% more for homes at high risk for flooding than for ones with low flood risk, up from 10.6% in the first quarter of 2020, real estate company Redfin said Wednesday—the most since Redfin started tracking the statistic in 2013. The chart below shows how the flood risk premium has leaped during the pandemic to the point where the median price of homes in flood zones is nearly $50,000 more than homes that are high and dry.
Melville, NYBenzinga

Bouchard Transportation Seeks Buyer To Avoid 108 Layoffs

Bouchard Transportation Co., an independently owned barge and tugboat company is seeking a buyer to avert closing its facility in Melville, New York. According to a notice filed with the New York Department of Labor Thursday, the company is "currently in the process of seeking a purchaser of Bouchard or its assets which may also elect to continue the employment of all or a substantial number of employees."
Real Estatescbrs.com

Today’s Home Buyers Are Buying Bigger

There are plenty of reasons someone might be considering a move. But among the ones most commonly cited by prospective home buyers, a desire for more space always ranks near the top of the list. This was especially true last year, as the coronavirus kept us inside our homes more than we’d normally be. All that time at home drove many Americans to seek out a bigger house. And, according to one recent analysis, buyers last year bought even bigger than they had in previous years. In fact, last year, buyers who moved to a new location moved where homes were an average of 33 square feet larger than where they were moving from. That’s significantly higher than in recent years, when the typical mover bought a house 9-to-21 square feet bigger. But, not only did they buy bigger homes, last year’s buyers also bought cheaper homes. The same analysis found that the zip codes they moved from were nearly $30,000 more expensive than where they moved to. That means, recent buyers have been getting more home for their money, despite spiking home prices and more competition for available homes. (source)
Real EstateBuilder

Millennial Home Buyers in the COVID-19 Era

Demographic tailwinds are a key reason to be bullish about future housing demand, and no group is more important than millennials. Understanding millennials, defined here as those born between 1980 and 2000, is vital for determining housing demand. Zonda’s economics team has surveyed the cohort for the past five years and provides the findings from the latest report, which covers answers from roughly 1,000 millennial respondents across the U.S. from November 2020 to April 2021.
Real Estatesharewise.com

Fifth Third Expands Down Payment Assistance to Help More Buyers

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced an expansion to its Down Payment Assistance program to help reach more homebuyers. The program will provide up to $3,600 toward a down payment for families with low- and moderate-incomes and those purchasing homes in low-and moderate-income communities.*. This press release features multimedia....
Minoritiesmagazine.realtor

7 Top Cities for LGBTQ Home Buyers

The LGBTQ community, estimated to hold the potential for $1 trillion in buying power, has long been regarded as a bright spot for the housing market. But many members of this community have shied away from purchasing a home because they don’t always feel welcome in their neighborhoods, according to reports. The homeownership rate for the LGBTQ population is 49.8%, which is far below the U.S. average of 65.8%.
Real Estatetheenergymix.com

Climate Risk Becomes Major Issue on Home Buyers’ Checklists

Climate risk, with its implications for a home’s safety today and its resale value tomorrow, is emerging as an important new item on many buyers’ checklists, as new mapping technologies and data sources make it easier to track down information on fires, floods, and other potential impacts. “It’s a question...
Real Estatetimespub.com

Money saving tip for home buyers

Tip for Buyers: When obtaining a mortgage, you have choices of 15-year all the way up to 40-year mortgages. The average is 30 years. One way to pay down your mortgage (I did it myself) is to take the amortization statement, and when paying your monthly amount, pay the next two principal amounts, thereby reducing the 30 years to only 10 years!
Real Estatethezebra.com

Home insurance for first-time home buyers

A home is a major investment — not only of time but also of financial resources. Once you’ve closed on your home, the next step is insuring your new asset. Let’s walk through the steps you should take to insure your new home affordably and effectively. Table of contents:. What...
Mint Hill, NCweeklypostnc.com

Some Buyers are Scared Due to U.S. Home Prices Surging

MINT HILL, NC – Home prices have gone up in nearly every market across the US for the first quarter. The prices going up as many buyers scared and not willing to enter the market. With the median sales price going up each quarter, it can be rather scary. The...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Why skipping an inspection is a big mistake for home buyers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling it a "sellers market" for a real estate right now is a pretty big understatement. Home sales are ultra-competitive. In an effort to speed things along, buyers might be tempted to cut corners and skip a home inspection before the sale. CBS 58 spoke with Ian Scott -- owner of Milwaukee's HomeTeam Inspection Service -- who says that would be a big mistake.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Trends Home Buyers Should Watch in June

If you're planning to buy a home in June, you need to know how the market is trending. Buying a home is a major life decision, so it's essential to make sure the time is right. The most important thing to consider when making that choice is your own financial situation. That includes whether you have:
California Statecascadebusnews.com

Cash for Homes California: Benefits of Selling Your Property to a Cash Buyer

Most home sellers often worry about the effort and time that goes into preparing for a sale—starting from staging, completing repairs, upgrades, and cleaning. The average property for sale usually stays on the real estate market for 24 days or more. However, there’s a way you can sell your home within a few days. And that’s by selling your house for cash.