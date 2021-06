Anyone who watched Collin Sexton at Alabama knew that he could score like few others, averaging 19.2 points and nearly pacing the entire SEC in his lone season of NCAA hoops. And anyone who watched Collin Sexton in either of his first two seasons in the NBA also knew that he could pour in buckets with ease, putting up 18.5 points per game across two years with the Cavs, which was good for fifth-most in franchise history in the first pair of seasons.