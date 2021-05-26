Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Here is our free Panasonic Lumix GH5 II pre-order, availability and in stock tracker for you. The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II mirrorless camera was officially announced on May 25, 2021. Boasting updated video capabilities and a refined design, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is now the company’s most video-focused Micro Four Thirds camera and it provides a professional-quality imaging platform for shooters who demand versatile video and stills capabilities in a single compact camera. Featuring a 20.3MP Live MOS Sensor with AR Coating, the Panasonic GH5 II achieves C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. With the pre-installed V-Log L, it is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. The Panasonic GH5 II Body Image Stabilizer (I.S.) is further advanced to achieve stable handheld shooting and making it possible to use a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. So, with a few significant performance improvements and a competitive price, the Panasonic GH5 Mark II is a value option for video shooters or as a tool for hybrid shooters who need a good solution for both stills and video.