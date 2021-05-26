Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Glioblastoma study discovers protective role of metabolic enzyme, revealing a novel therapeutic target

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered a novel function for the metabolic enzyme medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) in glioblastoma (GBM). MCAD prevents toxic lipid buildup, in addition to its normal role in energy production, so targeting MCAD causes irreversible damage and cell death specifically in cancer cells.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Tumor Cells#Brain Cancer#Brain Tumor#Mcad#Cancer Discovery#Gbm#Genomic Medicine#Md Anderson#Therapeutics Discovery#Metabolic Enzyme#Metabolic Genes#Glioblastoma Cells#Therapeutic Targets#Vivo Study#Fatty Acid Metabolism#Therapies#Normal Brain Tissue#Normal Cells#Toxic Lipid Buildup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover gene linked to bone cancer in children, ID potential novel therapy

Researchers have discovered a gene, OTUD7A, that impacts the development of Ewing sarcoma, a bone cancer that occurs mainly in children. They have also identified a compound that shows potential to block OTUD7A protein activity. The finding, by scientists at the University of North Carolina and the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, appeared online June 1, 2021, in Advanced Science.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Synthetic microRNA can serve as a novel therapeutic agent for treating human cancer

Oncotarget published "Multi-modal effects of 1B3, a novel synthetic miR-193a-3p mimic, support strong potential for therapeutic intervention in oncology" which reported that the authors comprehensively investigated miRNA-193a-3p's mode of action in a panel of human cancer cell lines, with a variety of genetic backgrounds, using 1B3, a synthetic microRNA mimic.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Hoth Therapeutics Shares Positive Preclinical Results Of Novel HT-KIT Therapeutic

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) - Get Report, a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will share positive results from a preclinical trial during its shareholder presentation, reinforcing the potential of HT-KIT , a new molecular entity under development for treatment of mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveal therapeutic alterations

Oncotarget published "Molecular characterization of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveals therapeutically relevant alterations" which reported that unlike lung adenocarcinoma patients, there is no FDA-approved targeted-therapy likely to benefit lung squamous cell carcinoma patients. The authors performed survival analyses of lung squamous cell carcinoma patients harboring therapeutically relevant alterations identified...
Scienceaao.org

PPV With Platelet-Rich Plasma Membrane as a Novel and Potential Therapeutic Approach to Treat MH

Purpose To present the role of platelet-rich plasma membrane (PRPm) in a challenging case of high myopic macular hole (MH) and associated retinal detachment. Methods Preparation protocol, surgical technique and clinical results were correlated in an academic video. Results A 72-year-old female patient with a spherical equivalent of −11.26 D, axial length of 29.03 mm and best corrected visual acuity of 20/200, presenting with large MH, dome-shape macula and retinal detachment. PRPm was prepared from autologous blood samples by centrifugation. Subsequently, CaCl2 was added to a final concentration of 20 mM in order to initiate platelet activation and membrane formation. Pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) with PRPm was indicated. The procedure was technically challenging. A postoperative OCT angiography confirmed the presence of PRPm plug inside the MH. Three months after, the retina remained attached and the MH was closed. Conclusions PPV with PRPm is an alternative therapeutic approach for surgical treatment of MH, even in those of difficult management, as with myopic origin.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Childhood Form of ALS Discovered, Genetic Linkages Revealed

Through an investigation of patients with a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), researchers have discovered a new and unique form of the disease. The new clinical study reveals two major findings: 1) a single genetic cause of early-onset ALS and 2) a novel, metabolism-associated, molecular pathway that may contribute to neurodegeneration in other forms of the disease.
CancerNature.com

Synergistic immunotherapy of glioblastoma by dual targeting of IL-6 and CD40

Immunologically-cold tumors including glioblastoma (GBM) are refractory to checkpoint blockade therapy, largely due to extensive infiltration of immunosuppressive macrophages (Mϕs). Consistent with a pro-tumor role of IL-6 in alternative Mϕs polarization, we here show that targeting IL-6 by genetic ablation or pharmacological inhibition moderately improves T-cell infiltration into GBM and enhances mouse survival; however, IL-6 inhibition does not synergize PD-1 and CTLA-4 checkpoint blockade. Interestingly, anti-IL-6 therapy reduces CD40 expression in GBM-associated Mϕs. We identify a Stat3/HIF-1α-mediated axis, through which IL-6 executes an anti-tumor role to induce CD40 expression in Mϕs. Combination of IL-6 inhibition with CD40 stimulation reverses Mϕ-mediated tumor immunosuppression, sensitizes tumors to checkpoint blockade, and extends animal survival in two syngeneic GBM models, particularly inducing complete regression of GL261 tumors after checkpoint blockade. Thus, antibody cocktail-based immunotherapy that combines checkpoint blockade with dual-targeting of IL-6 and CD40 may offer exciting opportunities for GBM and other solid tumors.
CancerEurekAlert

Blood test detects childhood tumors based on their epigenetic profiles

A new study exploits the characteristic epigenetic signatures of childhood tumors to detect, classify and monitor the disease. The scientists analyzed short fragments of tumor DNA that are circulating in the blood. These "liquid biopsy" analyses exploit the unique epigenetic landscape of bone tumors and do not depend on any genetic alterations, which are rare in childhood cancers. This approach promises to improve personalized diagnostics and, possibly, future therapies of childhood tumors such as Ewing sarcoma. The study has been published in Nature Communications.
Canceronclive.com

Antitumor Activity Demonstrated With Novel PSMA-Targeted Agent HPN424 in mCRPC

The tri-specific half-life extended prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeting T cell engager HPN424 demonstrated antitumor activity and was well tolerated in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The tri-specific half-life extended prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting T cell engager HPN424 demonstrated antitumor activity and was well tolerated in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

The effect of RGD-targeted and non-targeted liposomal Galbanic acid on the therapeutic efficacy of pegylated liposomal Doxorubicin.

The effect of RGD-targeted and non-targeted liposomal Galbanic acid on the therapeutic efficacy of pegylated liposomal Doxorubicin: From liposomal preparation to In-vivo studies. Abstract Author(s):. Maryam Ebrahimi Nik, Mahmoud Reza Jaafari, Mohammad Mashreghi, Sara Nikoofal-Sahlabadi, Mohamadreza Amin, Hamid Reza Sadeghnia, Mehrdad Iranshahi, Jamshid Gholizadeh Navashenaq, Bizhan Malaekeh-Nikouei. Article Affiliation:. Maryam...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Surface Oncology To Collaborate With Roche On Immuno-Oncology Study Evaluating SRF388, Targeting IL-27, As Part Of A Novel Combination In Patients With Advanced Treatment-naïve Hepatocellular Carcinoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate SRF388, Surface's investigational anti-IL-27 antibody, in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
CancerEurekAlert

The LUCA device proves its readiness for a better thyroid cancer screening

Thyroid nodules are a common pathology having a prevalence of 19-76% when screened with ultrasound, with higher frequencies in women. Current medical methods used to assess the malignancy of a nodule consist in performing an ultrasound, followed by a Doppler ultrasound, and then a biopsy. However, unfortunately, these methods present both low specificity and low sensitivity. This insufficient effectiveness in accurately being able to diagnose thyroid tumors leads to many unclear or unnoticed cases as well as many others that undergo unnecessary surgeries (false positives) and increase the cost of medical healthcare, not to mention the reduction of quality of life of patients.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Natural Killer cells acts as a potential target of immunotherapy, shows study

Despite a name straight from a Tarantino movie, natural killer (NK) cells are your allies when it comes to fighting infections and cancer. If T cells are like a team of specialist doctors in an emergency room, NK cells are the paramedics: They arrive first on the scene and perform damage control until reinforcements arrive.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Oyster Point Pharma unveils preclinical study results for Enriched Tear Film Gene Therapy to target ocular surface diseases

According to the company, preclinical study results from a 42-day proof-of-concept in vivo study demonstrated a single, intralacrimal gland injection of an adeno-associated virus containing the NGF gene produced statistically significant increase in NGF in tear film, as compared to placebo, as early as Day 7. Oyster Point Pharma Inc....
Cancerhealio.com

Q&A: CAR T cells may represent 'more thorough therapeutic approach' for glioblastoma

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells have emerged “as a promising therapeutic avenue” for the treatment of glioblastoma, though various factors still limit its efficacy, according to a review published in Neurology. “Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor in adults and [is] characterized by a poor prognosis,” the...
CancerNature.com

Cancer stem cells in the gut have a bad influence on neighbouring cells

Malignant stem cells in the gut secrete factors that promote the differentiation of neighbouring stem cells, thereby aiding the replacement of normal stem cells by those with cancer-promoting mutations. Shi Biao Chia 0 &. Shi Biao Chia. Shi Biao Chia is in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Tribune Therapeutics Launches To Develop Novel Medicines Targeting A Wide Range Of Fibrotic Diseases

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Therapeutics ("Tribune"), a company founded to exploit a novel, pan-antifibrotic mechanism across a wide range of indications, announces its launch with a seed financing led by HealthCap and Novo Holdings. This follows a period of company creation, with close involvement by HealthCap and Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Protein identified as new therapeutic anti-viral target for COVID-19

New research identified a novel interaction between the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and the galectin-3-binding protein (LGALS3BP) which could be a new therapeutic anti-viral target. The research also found the presence of detectable viral RNA in blood in COVID-19 patients is a strong predictor of mortality. The paper, published today in...