Your June 3 newspaper had an article about the DNR auction of property on Torch Lake. The Torch Lake Protection Alliance was the organization involved in the initial opposition to the DNR’s desire to locate a public boat launch on this property in 1994. TLPA supported the neighbors in their suit against this use of property that was zoned residential. In order to accommodate a boat launch, dredging would have been necessary, plus there was/is a boat launch already at the north end of the lake. The court decision prevented the DNR from developing that site without adhering to many stipulations. In later years, TLPA supported the Torch Lake Township in their insistence that the DNR follow township zoning regulations. The DNR decided to auction off this property and concentrate on improvements to their existing boat launches. Three Lakes Association was not involved in this issue.