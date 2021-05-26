2021 British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy: electric vs petrol
Electric racing is everywhere these days: from the city racing of Formula E to the open deserts of Extreme E. But one thing we haven't seen much of to date is electric cars going head-to-head with their petrol-powered equivalents. That's about to change in the most dramatic way, with the 2021 British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy set to pit the mighty, flame-spitting Rallycross Supercars against equally powerful zero-emissions opposition.