2021 British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy: electric vs petrol

By Phil Bradley – http://www.instagram.com/mrphilbradley. As the World gradually returns to normality, our priorities have changed from ensuring we’re not on mute for Zoom calls, to making sure we’re actually wearing trousers when leaving the house to visit the pub. The problem is, there is something else that’s looming that will affect all of us here in the UK at some point in the future. That something will happen in 2030, when the UK Government bans all new, petrol and diesel car sales.