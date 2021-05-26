Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy: electric vs petrol

By Stephen Errity
AutoExpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric racing is everywhere these days: from the city racing of Formula E to the open deserts of Extreme E. But one thing we haven’t seen much of to date is electric cars going head-to-head with their petrol-powered equivalents. That’s about to change in the most dramatic way, with the 2021 British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy set to pit the mighty, flame-spitting Rallycross Supercars against equally powerful zero-emissions opposition.

www.autoexpress.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Formula E#Electric Power#Car Racing#Motor Racing#Motorsport#Auto Racing#Race Cars#British Rallycross#Stard#Ford#Auto Express#Fiat#British Olympic#Teslas#Porsche#Taycan#Bank Holiday#Rallycross Championship#Electric Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Country
Belgium
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsFlatSixes

British Firm Everrati Automotive Built An Electric 964 And It Rules

Well, what do we have here? An all-electric 964 generation Porsche 911 turned into an EV? Why yes, it is! Everrati Automotive Limited has turned a ’90s classic into a retro-modern machine by swapping out its high-performance aircooled flat six engine for a 53-kWh battery and an electric motor. It’s also packed with modern accouterments like the Porsche Classic infotainment system with Apple CarPlay compatibility, heated front seats, and an upgraded climate control system. Not bad, right?
Carsinsideevs.com

First VW-Based Ford EV Will Be An SUV With American Design

Ford will build its own electric vehicle on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, the one used to underpin EVs from VW, SEAT, Skoda and Audi. However, the Blue Oval has no plans to make the vehicle in any way resemble models from the aforementioned brands - it wants to infuse it with American design, to drive the point home that it’s a Ford.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Opinion: Racing's rising stars return for the British Hillclimb Championship

Take a purpose-built single-seater with about 600bhp, launch control, traction control and a sequential gearbox and race the clock up a hill course that’s at times barely wider than said car. It’s the ultimate adrenaline rush: hillclimbing at its highest level. The British Hillclimb Championship (BHC) is this country’s oldest...
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

Nitro Rallycross announces 2022 global expansion teams

Orders include Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, Xite Racing. Series set to expand to Europe and the Middle East in 2022. QEV Technologies, Olsbergs MSE developed the electric FC1-X car. Nitro Rallycross (NRX) has announced the first seven teams which are set to compete in its global series in 2022. The...
Worldathleticsillustrated.com

Jake Wightman to captain British Team at 2021 European Athletics Team Championships

Jake Wightman (coach: Geoff Wightman, club: Edinburgh) will captain the British team at this weekend’s European Athletics Team Championships Super League in Silesia, Poland. Wightman, a European and Commonwealth bronze medallist over 1500m, will compete over the 800m on Sunday (12:44 BST) in his first appearance at the European Athletics Team Championships.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Formula E pressing on with electric junior championship ladder plan

Since the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy was canned ahead of the 2021 season owing largely to the financial strain created by COVID-19, despite a year remaining on the deal to race at select Formula E events, the championship has been left without a support series. But plans are afoot to bolster...
PoliticsBBC

Plans for new national flagship to promote 'best of British'

A new national flagship is to be commissioned by the government in a bid to boost British trade and industry globally, the prime minister has said. The vessel will be the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997. The government plans to build the ship in...
Carsrenewanews.com

Sitting on the Electric Fence? Try out the latest EVs at The British Motor Show

Image and press courtesy of The British Motor Show Chance to test drive new EVs before you buy at The British Motor Show AFC Energy Alternative drivE experience will be part of the Select Car Leasing Electric Motor Show, a key part of the event Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Nissan and Mazda all confirmed as test […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 BMW M3 G80 – One Last Hurrah For The BMW M3 Competition?

By Phil Bradley – http://www.instagram.com/mrphilbradley. As the World gradually returns to normality, our priorities have changed from ensuring we’re not on mute for Zoom calls, to making sure we’re actually wearing trousers when leaving the house to visit the pub. The problem is, there is something else that’s looming that will affect all of us here in the UK at some point in the future. That something will happen in 2030, when the UK Government bans all new, petrol and diesel car sales.
Motorsportsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Charlie Ratford wins British Indoor Karting Championship

A HIGHLY-ranked racer is hoping to inspire other kids to follow their dreams after winning a British title. Charlie Ratford first started go-karting when he was 12 at Teamsport in Basildon. He quickly became a recognised member and currently holds the track record there for the fastest lap. Charlie then...
Carseasybranches.com

E1 Electric Powerboat Championship Series Reveals The RaceBird - Boss Hunting

Today, the E1 Series racing championship pulled back the curtains on its very first (non-human) superstar: the E1 RaceBird. BMW has revealed a four-door 'coupe' version of the new 4-series, available with up to 359bhp. Analytics India Magazine. 2 days ago. Swift is Apple's programming language used for developing apps...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Hawkey Joins Grid in Second T3 Motorsport Lamborghini

Esmee Hawkey will make her DTM debut this year as a late addition to the grid, driving a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo run by the T3 Motorsport team. British racer Hawkey, the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am champion, is set for her first race appearance in a GT3 car with support from multi-services company ROKiT.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

BMW plans to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team

On Thursday, BMW M boss Markus Flasch posted an image of the 1999 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning V12 LMR on his Instagram account with a message reading: "We are back, Daytona 2023." The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona is set to be the first IMSA event held after hybrid-equipped LMDh...
Carssportscarracingnews.com

NEW PRODUCTION RECORD FOR THE AUDI R8 LMS

At mid-year 2021, Audi Sport customer racing has reached an important milestone: The 138th GT3 model of the second-generation Audi R8 LMS, which has been marketed since the end of 2015, has been built. The successful predecessor model, which was available from 2009 to 2015, had been produced in a series of 137 units. In a global GT3 market of ten car manufacturers in total, Audi Sport is thus making a clear statement.