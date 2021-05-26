Smash Bros., Kirby Creator Reportedly Considering Early Retirement
Masahiro Sakurai is reportedly considering an early retirement, according to a translation of his latest column in Famitsu. The creator of Kirby and the Super Smash Bros. series wrote about life after game development, saying the idea of retiring early could appeal to him, according to snippets of the column published by a frequent and accurate reporter of his column, the Japanese blog ryokutya2089, and translated by VGC.www.dbltap.com