Smash Bros., Kirby Creator Reportedly Considering Early Retirement

Crash Bandicoot is a long-requested fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and some fans think that the character's official Twitter account is teasing an appearance in the Nintendo Switch game. Today, the Crash Bandicoot account released some new art teasing Crash's plans to celebrate his 25th anniversary. In the Tweet, several items can be seen, and some eagle-eyed fans believe that a splash of red looks similar to the seal that appears on the invitation letter that Smash's DLC characters receive. It seems like a pretty big stretch, but it's sure to ramp up speculation ahead of Nintendo's E3 announcements!