Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Summary of the Private Placement
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Company") (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) announces that on May 21, 2021 the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the summary of Prospera' s private placement. The private placement commenced February 3, 2021 and was completed April 30, 2021. The summary of the private placement is as follows: