Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Summary of the Private Placement

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 17 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Company") (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) announces that on May 21, 2021 the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the summary of Prospera' s private placement. The private placement commenced February 3, 2021 and was completed April 30, 2021. The summary of the private placement is as follows:

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Oil And Gas#Information Management#Energy Management#Business Management#Production Company#Prospera Energy Inc#U S News Wire Services#Ab Accesswire#The Company Rrb#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Corporation#United States#Canadian Securities Law#Distribution#General Working Capital#Capital Programs#Unsecured Units#Capital Expenditures#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Spectra7 Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement and Plans to Host Virtual Annual General Shareholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products...
Financial ReportsKPVI Newschannel 6

Cansortium Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

MIAMI, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, announces that it has agreed with an independent director to issue 143,678 common shares ("Debt Shares") to such director in exchange for the cancellation of U.S.$125,000 of director fees owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of U.S.$0.87, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Closing of US$6 million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to the news release of May 27, 2021, Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ("Common Share") at a price of $0.245 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Axion Completes the Initial Tranche of $8 Million Under the Investment Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial tranche of C$8,000,000 (the "Initial Tranche") under the convertible debenture investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") that the Company entered into with KUAM (Hong Kong) Investment 01 Ltd. ("KUAM") for up to C$20 million by way of unsecured convertible debentures.
Income TaxStreetInsider.com

Gatling Exploration Announces $3 Million Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prairie Storm Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Prairie Storm Resources Corp. (TSXV: PSEC) ("Prairie Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") approved all matters voted upon at the Company's annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Detailed information regarding each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is provided in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2021 (the "Circular"), which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB: EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Experion Holdings Ltd." to "Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp."
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG')has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ('Red Cloud') to provide market-making service and to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company effective June 15, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Announces Resumption of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC Eligibility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shares of its common stock have resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture") in the United States under the stock symbol "TRUIF". This is following the filing and completion of a Change of Business regarding the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (as announced on May 13, 2021). TRU is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

The Real Brokerage Inc. to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

Fast-Growing Real Estate Tech Platform Now Operating in 31 States. NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a fast-growing, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states, announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Progenity (PROG) Announces $40 Million Private Placement of Common Shares, Warrants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity") (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with two leading healthcare-focused investment funds for the sale of units consisting of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock, as described below, in a private placement expected to result in gross proceeds to Progenity of approximately $40 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses.
Industryinvesting.com

Marksmen Energy Inc (MAH)

April 24 (Reuters) - Marksmen Energy Inc MAH.V :* MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. Oct 3 (Reuters) - Marksmen Energy Inc MAH.V :* MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT* MARKSMEN ENERGY INC - PLANS TO COMPLETE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO... Sept 12 (Reuters) - Marksmen...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Releases its Q1, 2021 Financial Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") released today a summary of its Unaudited Q1, 2021 Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Key highlights include:
BusinessBusiness Insider

Granada Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

ROUYN NORANDA, QC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (the "Company" or "Granada") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a flow-through private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The Company has issued 5,714,285 flow-through shares at a price of $0.175 per flow-through share, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.
Philadelphia, PAdelconewsnetwork.com

VSBLTY Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) is pleased to announce the pricing and terms of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" agency basis for the issuance of 16,000,000 million Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 million. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") is acting as agent for the Offering.
Businesssharewise.com

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) (“Ranger” or the “Company”) announced today that Darron Anderson is leaving the Company after leading Ranger for the last four years. The Board of Directors has appointed the Company’s Chairman of the Board, Bill Austin, as interim CEO. The Board has engaged an executive search firm to assist with the recruitment of a new permanent CEO.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Surge Copper Announces Closing of C$14.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of C$14,014,125, consisting of (i) 4,445,000 units (the "Units") sold at a price of C$0.45 per Unit; (ii) 11,325,000 flow-through units (the "FT units") sold at a price of C$0.53 per FT Unit; and (iii) 9,775,000 charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") sold at a price of C$0.615.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 Million

Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced that due to significant demand, it has increased the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to sell up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per unit and up to 4,000,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC) (FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,010,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants for the purchase of up to 2,010,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.225 per common share.
Marketsaustinnews.net

Infield Minerals Engages Integral Wealth Securities To Provide Capital Market Advisory Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ('Infield' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and all other regulatory approvals, that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ltd. ('Integral') pursuant to an agreement dated June 10, 2021 (the 'Agreement') to provide ongoing strategic advice and support services regarding Infield's ongoing capital market activities.