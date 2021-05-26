Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier’s jail sentence

crossroadstoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago. The judge ordered Graham Spanier...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn St#Penn State#Football#Criminal Law#Sentencing#Criminal Justice#U S Prosecutors#Ap#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Ex President Spanier#Mr Spanier#County Jail#State Prosecutors#Probation#House Arrest#Confinement#Law Enforcement#Administrative Leave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

Subpoenas reviewed by Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer lay bare the scope of the federal investigation into Pennsylvania's $64 billion public school pension fund. By Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA, Joseph N. DiStefano/The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Craig R. McCoy/The Philadelphia Inquirer. Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Harrisburg, PANew Castle News

Bernstine bill would end concealed carry permits

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) on Monday introduced “constitutional carry” legislation, which would no longer require law-abiding citizens to obtain a government-issued license to carry a concealed firearm in Pennsylvania. Constitutional carry, or permitless carry, allows an individual over 21 years of age who has passed a criminal...
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Harrisburg, PADaily Item

Harrisburg diocese lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated parishioners

Fully vaccinated parishioners at Catholic churches in the diocese of Harrisburg no longer need to wear masks in alignment with new local, state and federal guidelines. The diocese also announced Monday all capacity limits on Masses will be lifted May 29. According to a release from the diocese, “fully vaccinated”...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Barletta to Enter Pennsylvania’s GOP Stakes for Governor

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania’s GOP stakes for governor. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania. The 65-year-old Barletta becomes the first prominent figure to enter the 2022 governor’s race. Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Pennsylvania in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.
Pennsylvania Statepenncapital-star.com

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives.
Harrisburg, PADerrick

State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot questions,...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania’s Spring Primary: Ballot Issues, Judicial Races

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must decide primaries for open seats on the three statewide appellate courts, including a three-way GOP primary for state Supreme Court. In four parts of Pennsylvania, there are contests for open seats in the state Legislature. If recent turnout patterns hold, fewer than one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s registered voters will determine the outcomes.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announces masks aren’t needed for fully vaccinated to attend mass

The Catholic churches in the Harrisburg area are among the many establishments that are relaxing mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the Diocese of Harrisburg announced that “in continued alignment with local, state, and federal health guidelines, effective immediately, all fully vaccinated parishioners no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.”
Dauphin County, PAwdac.com

Murder-Suicide Investigation In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Two people were discovered dead in a Dauphin County home. Swatara Township Police say officers responded late Friday to a residence in the 600 block of Mohn Street for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they did not receive an answer at the door and forced entry into the home. Upon entering, police immediately found a female and male with gunshot wounds. Neither survived. Investigators determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The names of the two people were being withheld pending notification of their families.
Harrisburg, PARegister Citizen

Police: Deaths of man, woman in home was murder-suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home have been determined to be a murder-suicide, authorities said. Swatara Township police said officers were called to the home just before midnight Friday on “a report of a domestic incident." Officers...