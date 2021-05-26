Cancel
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Receives Largest Purchase Orders Year to Date as the Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach in Excess of $60 Billion by 2028

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce it has recently received its largest orders to date from global market virtual reality leaders, Manus VR and Neofect. Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® is in high demand as the Virtual Reality (VR) market continues to grow at a rapid rate. These orders represent over 3,000 custom sensors for delivery as quickly as possible and we expect them to lead to a continued growth in these industries. These relationships, along with a number of other relationships, were established a number of years ago and continue to blossom.

