Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion

Macdaily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.

macdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Lion#Amazon Studios#Amazon Prime#Mgm#Tv Customers#Moonstruck#Stargate#Thelma Louise#The Handmaid S Tale#Academy Awards#Prime Video#Board#The Board Of Directors#United Artists#Tv Show Programming#Merger#Films#Hollywood#High Quality Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Amazon
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
Businessraleightimes.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
BusinessCision

The Stryze Group acquires seven further Amazon shops

Nine-digit annual turnover in sight / Acquisitions expand The Stryze Group's portfolio with highly rated, consumer-preferred products that offer strong growth potential. Berlin, June 8, 2021 – The Stryze Group acquired seven Amazon shops in the month of May. These acquisitions alone will contribute between 20 and 25 million euros in sales over the next twelve months. With the acquired brands, Stryze delivers sought-after consumer goods to millions of satisfied customers – worldwide. This is because Stryze not only buys German brands, but also successful brands from abroad. The most recent acquisitions include:
BusinessTech Dirt

Now That Amazon Has Bought MGM, Will It Turn Against The Internet?

As you may have heard, Amazon recently reached a deal to buy MGM Studios for $8.5 billion, expanding its in-house content studio, which is already quite massive, given its efforts to build up its Prime Video streaming service. For a variety of reasons (notably, everything Amazon has done with Prime, as well as increasing video streaming competition from Disney, NBC Universal, Warner Media/Discovery, etc.), the deal isn't that surprising.
Businessslashdot.org

Blackstone Acquires Tech Publisher IDG for $1.3 Billion

Private equity giant Blackstone said on Thursday it has purchased media and data company IDG for $1.3 billion. IDG -- which runs consultancy firm IDC and a collection of tech publications including CIO, Computerworld, InfoWorld, Macworld, Network World, PCWorld, and Tech Hive -- was previously owned by Oriental Rainbow, LLC, a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group. From a report: The media publishing arm was once a powerhouse in the 1990s tech publishing world, although its shine has faded in recent years as the publishing industry in general has come under intense pressure. The company has also been making some additions to the platform more recently with a stronger focus on data and analytics. Last year it bought Triblio, a marketing data platform to help companies deliver more personalized customer experiences. Last month it acquired Metri, an IT pricing service, which can help with IT budgeting and procurement. The latter could dovetail nicely with IDG's consulting services.
Businessprweek.com

How Amazon should respond to scrutiny over MGM acquisition

SEATTLE: For Amazon’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to pass antitrust review, Amazon will need to demonstrate that a strong, competitive landscape -- with companies such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Comcast and Paramount -- will continue to exist for streaming entertainment, according PR experts. If the $8.45 billion deal goes through, it...
Business411mania.com

Skyfall Writer Concerned About How Amazon-MGM Deal Could Impact James Bond Franchise

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM includes the James Bond franchise, and the writer of Skyfall has concerns about that. As reported last week, Amazon announced that it is acquiring MGM for $8.45 billion and that will include MGM’s 50% ownership stake of the 007 franchise. John Logan, who wrote Skyfall and Spectre, has penned an editorial for the New York Times titled, “I Wrote James Bond Movies. The Amazon-MGM Deal Gives Me Chills.”
BusinessStreet.Com

Why This Analyst Likes the MGM Deal for Amazon Prime's Ecosystem

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Days take place on June 21 and June 22. Ahead of one of Amazon's biggest events of the year, what is Jeff Marks--senior portfolio analyst for Action Alerts PLUS--watching in this stock, which is owned by the portfolio?. Watch the video above for more.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
Brooklyn, NYbizjournals

Etsy acquires clothing resale platform Depop for $1.6 billion

Etsy, Inc. has agreed to acquire Depop, a privately held, community-led fashion marketplace, for $1.6 billion. The purchase secures Brooklyn, New York-based Etsy, a platform mostly known as a marketplace for new, handmade goods, a position in the fast-growing clothing resale space and an inroad to a younger market. London-based...
BusinessTechCrunch

Stack Overflow acquired by Prosus for $1.8 billion

The legendary Q&A website for programmers (and probably one of the most copy-and-pasted sites on the internet) Stack Overflow is being acquired. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Prosus (the primary shareholder of Chinese gaming mega co/WeChat developer, Tencent) will acquire Stack Overflow for $1.8 billion. Update: Prosus confirms...
BusinessMultichannel Merchant

Perch Raises $775M Toward Acquiring More Amazon Brands

Perch, part of a growing wave one of companies rolling up successful Amazon brands in the hottest space in retail, just raised $775 million, bringing its war chest to over $900 million as it looks to add to a portfolio of 70 brands acquired in just 18 months and considers product launches.