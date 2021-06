I miss Selling Sunset. I was late to the game, started it when the pandemic hit and then binged all three seasons in a matter of a week. I couldn’t get enough of mean girls drama, dressed up under the guise of selling multi-million dollar houses. And despite villain Davina Potratz leaving the Oppenheim group , I need to know what happens with her $70M+ listing. Good thing she will still be on the show because I regularly think about that listing.