Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status With OTC Markets, Appointment of New Management Team

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important notice" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document which was published today. Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" at the end of this announcement.