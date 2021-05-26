Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status With OTC Markets, Appointment of New Management Team

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ("AXTG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated and filed all of the necessary paperwork and disclosure filings with the OTC Markets in order to achieve Pink Current Information status. The...

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Business Management#Technology Companies#Financial Management#Information Technologies#Operations Management#New Management Team#The Company#Media#Axtg Management#Otc#Digital Assets#Listed Companies#Ceo#Industries#Managing#Disclosure#Corporate Directorships#Earnings#Interim President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businesshealio.com

Zimmer Biomet announces two new appointments to execute leadership team

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has appointed Wilfred van Zuilen as president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa division of the company, and Nitin Goyal, MD, as chief science, technology and innovation officer, according to a press release. As President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), van Zuilen will...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prairie Storm Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Prairie Storm Resources Corp. (TSXV: PSEC) ("Prairie Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") approved all matters voted upon at the Company's annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Detailed information regarding each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is provided in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2021 (the "Circular"), which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Technologycharlottenews.net

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Focus Of Safer Place Market

Online shopping portal to launch June 15, 2021 with curated products. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and employee wellness, health, and safety. As businesses begin to focus on post-COVID operations, ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of employees is one our greatest challenges.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) Announces Appointment of New CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TD Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "TD Holdings") (Nasdaq: GLG), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that Mr. Tianshi (Stanley) Yang has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Wei Sun to serve as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and director of the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 11, 2021. Ms. Wei Sun resigned from her roles in the Company on June 11, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Announces Resumption of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC Eligibility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shares of its common stock have resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture") in the United States under the stock symbol "TRUIF". This is following the filing and completion of a Change of Business regarding the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (as announced on May 13, 2021). TRU is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB: EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Experion Holdings Ltd." to "Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp."
Marketscharlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG')has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ('Red Cloud') to provide market-making service and to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company effective June 15, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Announces Update And Guidance Outlook For 2021 To Stakeholders And Investors

Noteworthy : Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's dealings with Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay World Singapore Payment minority ownership. New York, NY, June 11,...
BusinessCision

Creaspac publishes prospectus for its initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN FULL OR PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE ”IMPORTANT INFORMATION” AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MJardin Group, Inc. Provides A Special Committee Update

DENVER and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (" MJardin" or the " Company") (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF) is providing an update on the status of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Special Committee") originally announced on April 30, 2021. The Special Committee is now comprised of Anthony Dutton (Chair), Blair Jordan and James Lowe, with Mr. Dutton and Mr. Jordan joining the Special Committee upon being appointed as Directors of the Company on May 26, 2021. Adrian Montgomery will not be standing for re-election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 30, 2021 and, accordingly, has stepped down from the Special Committee.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 425 Leisure Acquisition Corp Filed by: Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant To Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 7, 2021. LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-38306 82-2755287.
BusinessCision

Offer document regarding EM Intressenter AB's cash offer to the shareholders of Elos Medtech AB made public

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important notice" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document which was published today. Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" at the end of this announcement.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Global Information Technology Service Management Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The Information Technology Service Management market study offers an in depth assessment of this industry for the forecast period of 20XX-202XX. It draws attention to the growth drivers and catalysts that will augment the total remuneration over the forecast duration. It also lists out the restraints in this domain along with ways to counter the same. The document summarizes various action plans conforming to the existing and future trends to help businesses and other stakeholders enhance their revenue flow in the upcoming years.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Purchases $13,286.70 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $13,286.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,383.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Businessai-cio.com

State Street Launches Digital Division

State Street is launching State Street Digital, a new digital division that the financial services firm said will build on its current digital capabilities and expand to include cryptocurrency, central bank digital currency, blockchain, and tokenization. The new division will be helmed by Nadine Chakar, head of State Street Global...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

The Real Brokerage Inc. to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

Fast-Growing Real Estate Tech Platform Now Operating in 31 States. NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a fast-growing, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states, announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Breakout Coming? TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Appoints New CFO

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is moving lower a bit in the opening session on Friday. The stock has fallen about 37% in the past 6-month. TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CFO. Key Highlights:. announced that Mr. Tianshi (Stanley) Yang has been appointed as the successor to Ms....
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Martin as Chief Operating Officer, Anna Legge as Chief Communications Officer and Martin Healy as Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately.
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

VSBLTY Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) is pleased to announce the pricing and terms of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" agency basis for the issuance of 16,000,000 million Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 million. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") is acting as agent for the Offering.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus") today announced that Mr. Tym Tombar has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and will serve on its audit committee and compensation committee, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Tombar is a Co-Founder of Arcadius Capital Partners ("Arcadius") and its predecessor, SW Capital Partners. Arcadius is an energy private equity firm that provides growth capital to start-ups and early-stage companies in the upstream oil and gas industry. Prior to co-founding Arcadius, he was a Managing Director and co-head of Scotiabank's Energy Private Equity group. Previously, Mr. Tombar also held various positions at Goldman, Sachs & Co, including leading deal teams through the sourcing, execution and management of primary market energy investments in securities and loans and working within the investment banking division. With the addition of Mr. Tombar, the Board is now composed of nine members, including six independent directors.