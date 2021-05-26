Cancel
NHL

3 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 5/26/21

By Elisha Twerski
numberfire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

www.numberfire.com
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Facing possible suspension

Bennett will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for boarding Blake Coleman on Sunday. The fact that Bennett is having a hearing all but guarantees he will be suspended for at least one game, though an official announcement should come from the league prior to Tuesday's Game 2 clash with the Lightning. Without Bennett in the lineup, Alexander Wennberg figures to jump into a second-line center role.
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Sends two assists

Bennett (undisclosed) produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Bennett had a hand in goals by both of his linemates as Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett scored in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett enters the postseason with 19 points in 30 playoff contests in his career. He's clicked effectively as the Panthers' second-line center, and he tends to elevate his game when it matters most -- this could be a breakout for the Ontario native if the Panthers make a deep run.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Lightning head coach Cooper calls Bennett hit on Coleman 'predatory'

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers was playoff hockey at its finest, with both teams setting the tone for what’s going to be a fast-paced, high-scoring, physical affair. There’s clearly no love lost between these cross-state rivals as they meet in the...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Sam Bennett to have boarding hearing; slowing Matthews

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have an NHL Player Safety hearing for boarding Blake Coleman...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Sam Bennett Suspended One Game

The Department of Player Safety has made a decision and Sam Bennett won’t be in game two. The Florida Panthers forward has been suspended one game for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman in last night’s game. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Panthers' Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. The contest was the opener of the teams' first-round series.
NHLbettingpros.com

2021 NHL Playoffs Betting Preview: Top Picks

As the adage goes: there’s nothing like playoff hockey. The NHL playoffs are (almost) here, and despite the format, timings, and basically everything else being a bit strange, it’s nice to be back. We know the 16 teams who’re in, so I’ve compiled my favorite playoff futures and broken them up into three sections: team futures, Conn Smythe futures, and series winners.
NHLNHL

Panthers vs. Lightning playoff preview

Meet in postseason for first time; Kucherov, Stamkos back for defending champion Tampa Bay in first round. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Florida Panthers and Tampa...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

These 5 Panthers could be pests for Lightning in postseason

The Lightning and Panthers spent eight games this season learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses, with Florida gaining the winning edge five times out. The teams will put that knowledge to the test when it really matters as first-round playoff opponents (no official dates yet). If you’re pulling for the...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Steven Stamkos, Lightning set for opening series vs. Panthers

The Sunshine State Stanley Cup playoffs showdown has no shortage of intriguing storylines as the Florida Panthers prepare to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in their opener Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. This opening-round best-of-seven series mark the first time the Florida rivals have met in a playoff set, and that's...
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Bennett Back in Action; Forsling Finding His Game

SUNRISE, Fla. - If we're just going off grizzled facial hair, Sam Bennett could easily pass for a player that's already fought his way more than a few rounds deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In reality, he's just getting a good head start. Preparing to embark on his first...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Sam Bennett To Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

The Florida Panthers blew a lead to go down 1-0 in their first-round playoff series and will now be without one of their deadline additions for at least game two. Sam Bennett will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety today for the hit he delivered on Blake Coleman last night.
NHLNHL

Gear Up for Playoffs the FLA Way

The Panthers concluded a successful season by locking up the No. 2 seed in the Central Division, giving them home-ice against the in-state rival Lightning in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning and Panthers have not met in the playoffs for 30 years. Due to the Lightning...
NHLNHL

Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers are set to begin the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight at BB&T Center with Game 1 of their First Round match-up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. Florida's roster for the playoffs is as follows:. Forwards. 9 - Sam Bennett. 11 -...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Sam Bennett To Have Hearing for Boarding Blake Coleman

This morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Panthers centre Sam Bennett will have a hearing today for boarding the Tampa Bay Lightning‘s Blake Coleman. Panthers’ Sam Bennett Receives Hearing for Boarding. The play occurred at 12:19 of the third period during last night’s Game 1 of the...
NHLPalm Beach Interactive

Lightning-Panthers Game 1 already one of best in Stanley Cup playoff history

SUNRISE — The Sunshine State Showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers set up as a playoff series for state bragging rights. Turns out, one game into the series, it rapidly evolved into a full-on, true rivalry after Sunday’s wild back-and-forth that saw four lead changes, four power play goals, one shorthanded marker and a combined 17 minor penalties, 34 penalty minutes, 79 shots on goal and one resulting suspension.
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Hornqvist is Hungry; Bobrovsky Gets the Nod

SUNRISE, Fla. - Patric Hornqvist lives for the postseason. Already a two-time Stanley Cup champion, the veteran forward was beaming with excitement during this morning's practice as the Panthers came together to make their final preparations before opening up the playoffs against the intrastate rival Lightning at BB&T Center on Sunday.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Burning Questions Heading Into Panthers & Lightning 1st Round Series

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face-off in the first ever Stanley Cup Playoffs rendition of the Battle of Florida. The Panthers will have home-ice advantage against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, finishing with four more points in the regular season. Each team will have its...
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: The Fun Starts Now; No Rust for Verhaeghe

SUNRISE, Fla. - Prior to hitting the ice for their first practice of the postseason on Wednesday morning at BB&T Center, MacKenzie Weegar said the Panthers huddled up for a quick pep talk. "We just said that the fun starts now," Weegar said. "A lot of excitement and lots of...
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended one game for hit on Lightning's Blake Coleman

Unsurprisingly, Bennett was officially suspended Monday afternoon and will miss Tuesday's Game 2 showdown between the clubs. "From the moment Bennett hits the faceoff dot, he sees nothing but Coleman's numbers," the department explained in a video, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN. "With ample time to make a better decision, the onus is on Bennett to deliver this hit in a legal fashion, avoid it entirely, or at the very least minimize its force. Instead, he drives directly through Coleman's back with speed, driving him forcefully into the boards."