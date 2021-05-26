Cancel
Kansas State

Legacy Kansas opening plans halt

By Kathy Hageman Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 16 days ago
Rendering by Mike Blaske, architect This rendering published earlier this month shows the face of the proposed Legacy Kansas restaurant, which was slated to open on June 23. Chuck and Deanna Munson, owners of Munson Angus Farms and Munson’s Prime Steakhouse, planned to purchase the Brookville Hotel in Abilene, combining the two destination restaurants into one. On Tuesday, however, the Munsons and Mark and Connie Martin, owners of the Brookville Hotel, released statements that they were unable to finalize a contract agreement.

The announced opening of Legacy Kansas, a new restaurant planned in Abilene combining the Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime, will not occur this summer because owners of the two eating establishments were unable to finalize a contract.

A statement released Tuesday by Charles and Deanna Munson, owners of Munson’s Prime steakhouse, said they believed they had an agreement in place to purchase the Brookville Hotel assets and had made “every effort to expedite the opening of Legacy Kansas” to accommodate summer travel demands. However, they were unable to arrive at a mutually agreeable contract with Brookville Hotel owners Mark and Connie Martin.

“Despite our previously signed and agreed upon Letter of Intent with Mark and Connie Martin, Brookville Hotel, the Martins have failed to deliver a legal contract,” Munsons’ statement said.

The new restaurant was slated to open June 23 in the Brookville Hotel location in Abilene.

Earlier in the day before Munson’s statement was announced, Brookville Hotel owners Mark and Connie Martin announced on Facebook that they were unable to finalize an agreement with the Munsons and thanked their “faithful and loyal patrons that had supported them over the years.”

When reached by phone Mark Martin said he had no comment, while calls to Deanna Munson were forwarded to a full mailbox.

The Munsons’ statement indicated that while the new venture could not open this summer they were “committed to seeing this project completed and hope better news will be announced at a later time.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and understanding as we work through this difficult situation,” the Munsons’ statement said.

Delinquent taxes

While neither parties’ statement addressed the situation it was learned that the Martins’ Brookville Hotel owed $160,361.58 in delinquent property taxes dating from 2016 through 2020, according to a representative in the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office. Of that, $123,900.75 is for the real estate, while the rest is comprised of interest and late fees.

Currently, the treasurer’s office is working on 2015 taxes for foreclosure so the Brookville Hotel would be facing foreclosure sometime in the near future, the representative said.

Legacy Kansas

The planned opening of Legacy Kansas was announced on May 4 with the news that the restaurant would be a combination of the Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime.

Both restaurants currently are closed, with the Brookville Hotel closing in 2020 stating it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lost traffic, while Munson’s Prime, which was located in Junction City, was destroyed by fire in February.

The announcement about the joint venture made earlier this month included information about the planned menu which was to include the Brookville Hotel’s famous fried chicken along with Munson’s Prime’s locally-raised Angus beef selections. As well as plans to hire 30 employees and offer meeting space.

In anticipation of the previously planned June 23 opening, the Facebook page “Legacy Kansas — The Brookville Hotel & Munson’s Prime” posted information on Friday about a reservation line, which was going to take reservations Wednesdays through Fridays until opening day.

Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director, who made the announcement earlier this month about the new combined restaurant is still hopeful the project can get off the ground.

She referred to Munsons’ statement which expressed their commitment to get the project completed.

“We support the Munson family’s interest. We want to see every business open,” Roller Weeks said. “We don’t want closed doors, not at the Brookville or anywhere.”

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

