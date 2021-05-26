Take-Two CEO: Video Games' Pandemic Boost a 'Permanent Shift'

Andrew Fischer was facing a conundrum. Gamers sink literally hundreds of hours into Bethesda's Fallout games. The twisted steel and charred homesteads sprawl out in every direction, and it's hard to feel fully satiated by your save file until you've explored every square inch of the atlas. To truly appreciate Fallout, one must commune with the ghouls, and ride with the raiders, and spelunk through blown-out cafeterias and coffee shops long before we see the credits roll. Hell, sometimes we even set the side quests aside in order to bask peacefully under the wide open night sky during the brief breaks between super mutant assaults. So, how could anyone condense that entire experience—the huge gamut of emotions, story beats, and quirky diversions crucial to a Fallout adventure—into a two-hour board game? Fischer says that was his greatest challenge when he set off to bring the wasteland to kitchen tables.