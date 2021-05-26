Cancel
Take-Two CEO: Video Games' Pandemic Boost a 'Permanent Shift'

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes the huge boost in sales and revenue that the video games industry enjoyed during the COVID-19 pandemic represents a "permanent shift" in the business. "Interactive entertainment is now the number one entertainment vertical in terms of revenue, and I guess people still don't fully realize...

