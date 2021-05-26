Cancel
You Can Wear the BTS x McDonald's Meal, Too

By Editorial
Hypebae
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention, ARMY: the BTS x McDonald’s meal is officially here, along with a collection of merchandise inspired by the group’s favorite fast food treats. The BTS meal replicates the K-pop sensation’s signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coca-Cola. The offering will be served alongside two Korean-inspired dipping sauces, Sweet Chili and Cajun. Taking the collaboration one step further, McDonald’s is also dropping a range of apparel and accessories decorated with references to the BTS-themed meal. T-shirts and plush bathrobes are embroidered with McDonald’s fries arranged to mimic the BTS logo, while nylon tote bags are printed with the ingredients for the collab’s special dipping sauces.

