Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Severe thunderstorms in tonight’s forecast

By Kathy Hageman Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 16 days ago

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to move into north central Kansas late Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka’s Hazardous Weather Outlook. Storms are expected to be in a large cluster with the main threat being damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail up to golf ball size.

www.abilene-rc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Ottawa, KS
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Heavy Rain#Forecast Period#Storm#Tonight#Damaging Winds#Rain Producer#Efficient Rain Producers#Flash#Outlook#Short Period#Line#Golf Ball Size#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Topeka, KSWIBW

Monday forecast: Isolated showers/storms through the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain chances exist everyday this week at least somewhere in northeast Kansas which means it’s not going to rain everyday in your backyard. We’re still going to have to take this on a day by day basis when it comes to highest chances for rain and location of where the highest chance of rain will exist.
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1202 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Rossville, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Rain and Thunderstorms Today, Less Rain for Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain and thunderstorms this morning that will cause for some locally heavy rain amounts. Some areas have picked up over 5 inches of rain so far, and others have seen maybe a half inch. This morning’s rain should begin to dissipate and be mostly gone by 1pm this afternoon. Afterwards, the clouds may begin to break apart from south to north providing for some brief sunshine.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.