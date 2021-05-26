Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Sandman: Netflix Series Adds Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, and More to Cast

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Netflix's most highly-anticipated upcoming projects is definitely The Sandman, a live-action take on Neil Gaiman's iconic comic universe. After announcing the first batch of casting choices for the series in January, fans were curious to see how the remainder of the ensemble cast would be populated — and now we've started to get our answer. On Wednesday, Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting choices, including some pretty major names.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dee
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Niamh Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Icarly#Nip Tuck#Dalmatians#Wonder Woman#Warner Bros#Dark Fate Foundation#Twitter#House#Sandman Fan#Casting#Executive Producer#Doctor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosInverse

Why Patton Oswalt needed Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Patton Oswalt and M.O.D.O.K. have one thing in common: They both enjoy a good sit. Away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lesser-known Marvel supervillain stars in his own adult-oriented clay animation series M.O.D.O.K., streaming May 21 on Hulu. Patton, the celebrated comedian and noted geek who once pitched his own Marvel/Star Wars crossover in a Parks & Recreation filibuster, lends his voice to the maniacal M.O.D.O.K. (“Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing,” in case you were wondering.)
MoviesComicBook

Patton Oswalt Defends Avengers' Easy Defeat of Thanos at the Beginning of Endgame

It's been over two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but that doesn't mean the movie still isn't a hot topic on social media. When the film's anniversary happened last month, some of the MCU stars took to Instagram and Twitter to honor the occasion. While many people are still showing the movie love, others are still pointing out problems they have with the plot. In fact, one person took to Twitter to call out an early scene in the movie, but some fans weren't having it. One such person was comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, who jumped to the film's defense.
TV SeriesDerrick

Don't like the 'woke' casting of Netflix's 'Sandman' series? Neil Gaiman doesn't care

Neil Gaiman's revered comic book series "The Sandman" from the '80s and '90s is finally being made into a television series for Netflix. The comic was a genre-busting, gender-bending horror-ish fantasia that simply didn't care about convention. So when self-proclaimed fans objected to the show casting nonbinary and Black actors, how did they think Gaiman would react?
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

The Sandman Sneak Peek: Neil Gaiman Marvels at Sets for Netflix Adaptation

Neil Gaiman himself stands in awe of seeing The Sandman come to live-action life, in a new BTS featurette from the upcoming Netflix adaptation. Based on the comic books created for DC by Gaiman, who is also an EP and a co-writer on the streaming series, The Sandman promises a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Intros The Metallic Menace's Family, Arch-Nemesis

With the Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash the metallic menace known as M.O.D.O.K.'s (Oswalt) upon his evil organization A.I.M., his crumbling family life, and Hulu viewers beginning May 21, the streaming service is following up its release of some pretty cool trading card-themed character profile posters with the following mini-teasers introducing you to eight folks we're all going to get to know and love (and probably despise and pity). That means a look at Aimee Garcia's Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz's Lou Tarleton, Melissa Fumero's Melissa Tarleton, Jon Daly's Super Adaptoid, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini at their best-worst.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Season 1 Review

This is an advanced spoiler-free review for Season 1 of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. The adult-animated series will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, May 21, 2021. M.O.D.O.K. is Marvel by way of Robot Chicken. It’s filled with wall-to-wall jokes and visual gags, brought to life through innovative stop-motion techniques and by an all-star comedy cast. The 10-part series is MCU and comics-adjacent when it wants to rope in a few big Marvel names, but for the most part, it’s an original take on the iconic villain, voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt. The show, co-created by Oswalt and Jordan Blum (American Dad), discards the character’s bizarre comic baggage in favor of a brand-new origin and setting. It also ends up being a surprisingly effective character drama too. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been more straightforward, but M.O.D.O.K. is quite easily the best Marvel series of 2021 so far.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ proves even evil megalomaniacs have problems

He may be a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, but the title character in a stop-motion animated Marvel series upcoming on Hulu is really just an insecure little boy at heart. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering Friday, we are introduced to M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt), a canister-shaped, clearly immature...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Neil Gaiman slams online backlash over The Sandman casting of Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Some fans have accused Gaiman of selling out, saying he doesn't "give a f*ck" with the casting of Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, a character who appears white in the comics. Gaiman was also slammed for casting the non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park for the non-binary role of Desire. "I give all the f*cks about the work," Gaiman tweeted. "I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f*cks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘First Kill’: Netflix’s YA Vampire Drama Series Sets Full Cast

Netflix has set the full cast for First Kill, its upcoming vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts. Joining leads Sarah Catherine Cook and Imani Lewis are Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).
TV SeriesCollider

‘The Sandman’: Netflix Shares First Look at Long-Awaited Neil Gaiman Series in Production

For Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streamer has shared the first look at their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, with the author and several members of the cast discussing their involvement with the project — as well as some teases of the gorgeous sets, props, and concept art. The adaptation tells the story of Dream, the king of stories, who is captured in an occult ritual. After 105 years in captivity, Dream escapes to restore the kingdom of the Dreaming.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Netflix Teases First Looks At SANDMAN, UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3, And More During GEEKED WEEK

Netflix has shared the first official details on Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that's set to take place from June 7-11. The event will feature major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and more, with each day focusing on a different theme.
TV SeriesInverse

'M.O.D.O.K.' showrunner reveals how an MCU crossover could happen

Jordan Blum created Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu for a single reason: he wants free tickets to a Third Eye Blind concert. “I was hoping that putting them in the show would give us free tickets,” Blum tells Inverse. He hasn’t heard back from the musical geniuses behind “Semi-Charmed Life” yet,...