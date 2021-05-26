The Sandman: Netflix Series Adds Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, and More to Cast
One of Netflix's most highly-anticipated upcoming projects is definitely The Sandman, a live-action take on Neil Gaiman's iconic comic universe. After announcing the first batch of casting choices for the series in January, fans were curious to see how the remainder of the ensemble cast would be populated — and now we've started to get our answer. On Wednesday, Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting choices, including some pretty major names.comicbook.com