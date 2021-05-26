Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Are Pokemon's "Gen 9" Games Coming in 2022?

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release date of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has fans buzzing about the potential release of a new generation of Pokemon games in 2022. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 22nd, 2022. The announcement was a surprise for a few reasons, not only because the game is coming out just over two months after the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but also because the games leave room for the release of a "main series" Pokemon game during its traditional release window in 2022. That has fans speculating whether The Pokemon Company will release its next generation of Pokemon games in 2022, which would add a new region and new Pokemon to the franchise.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Upcoming Games#Dlc#Go Game#Future Generation#The Pokemon Company#Pokemon Journeys#Pokemon Omega Ruby#Pokemon Sword#Alpha Sapphire#Pokemon Games#Pokemon Day#Pokemon Legends#The Game#Release Date#Holiday Season#Today#Game Freak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

There's a Brand New Sonic Game Coming to PS5, PS4 in 2022

Come on, SEGA. We know Sonic's all about going fast, but this teaser is taking the mickey. Sonic Team has announced it's working on a brand new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (there's a surprise), and it's done so with the above video. It's so brief, it's hard to really glean anything from it at all, other than Sonic's in it, and he got lost running in circles in the forest.
TV SeriesComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Stuns With Ash and Gary's Battle Against Moltres

Pokemon Journeys stunned with Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak's battle against Moltres with the newest episode of the series! One of the greatest elements of the newest iteration of the series is how the anime franchise opened up the entire past regions for new adventures for Ash and new hero Goh. This has already resulted in tons of run ins with Legendary Pokemon and returning famous faces from past regions and seasons, and the newest episode has the best example of this yet with not only a return from Gary Oak but an appearance of the Legendary Bird, Moltres.
Video GamesNintendo Life

There's A Surprise New LEGO Game Coming To Switch Next Month

Back in 2019, one of the launch games for Apple Arcade — the technology giant's subscription games service — was LEGO Builder's Journey, an extremely pretty little puzzle game that gives us Monument Valley-meets-LEGO vibes. It's the first game from LEGO's internally-developed game development studio, Light Brick, which is based in Denmark. They have not released any new games since... so what have they been making, we wonder?
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Xbox Games With Gold and Game Pass This Month

Here are the new games that will be available through Xbox Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass this month. Like Playstation Plus and Playstation Now, Games With Gold and Game Pass sound a little similar. But, like Sony’s services, one grants you online play with a few free games while the other doesn’t let you play online but does give you access to a large bank of games.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon TCG’s Chilling Reign Expansion Captures the Crown Tundra Feel

After the most recent Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion, Battle Styles, most probably could guess what would follow. After all, if that set featured Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion, wouldn’t Crown Tundra come next? So yeah, Chilling Reign isn’t exactly surprising. But it is cool, in more ways than one.
Video Gamesidropnews.com

Sony’s Most Iconic PlayStation Games Could Soon Be Coming to Your iPhone

As Apple’s iPhone and iPad begin to reach the point where they’re more powerful than a PS5, the biggest gaming companies are starting to realize that they’re going to have to move beyond consoles if they have any hope of even maintaining their market, much less growing it. Now, it looks like Sony may be one of the first to fully bow to this inevitable truth.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

There’s Another new SpongeBob Squarepants Game Coming to Android

Kongregate has revealed that it’s working on a brand new SpongeBob game for mobile. It’s called SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures, and we’ve got all the details you need in this here news story. The game is set to launch on mobile this summer, and it looks to be a town-building idle...
Video Gamesava360.com

You Can Vote For Pokemon Sword And Shield’s Next Freebie

The Pokemon Company is giving players a chance to pick Pokemon Sword and Shield’s next freebie. Until today, May 20, the company is holding a poll on Twitter asking the community to vote on what item they would like distributed during the Pokemon Players Cup IV finals, which will take place later this summer.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ghostrunnner Officially Coming to New-Gen Consoles

Game publisher 505 Games and developers All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks have recently announced the official physical and digital next-gen launch date of video game Ghostrunner. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 upgrade for the popular first-person cyberpunk parkour action game is launching...