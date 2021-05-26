Are Pokemon's "Gen 9" Games Coming in 2022?

The release date of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has fans buzzing about the potential release of a new generation of Pokemon games in 2022. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 22nd, 2022. The announcement was a surprise for a few reasons, not only because the game is coming out just over two months after the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but also because the games leave room for the release of a "main series" Pokemon game during its traditional release window in 2022. That has fans speculating whether The Pokemon Company will release its next generation of Pokemon games in 2022, which would add a new region and new Pokemon to the franchise.