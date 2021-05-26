Cancel
TV Series

‘Selling Sunset’ Adds More Drama With 2 New Cast Members in Seasons 4 and 5: Meet Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

Fresh meat. Netflix’s Selling Sunset cast is expanding with two new members, and they’ll definitely bring the drama.

Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan have officially signed on to Selling Sunset as cast members for season 4 and season 5, Netflix confirmed Wednesday, May 26. The women are joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim‘s The Oppenheim Group alongside returning cast members Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Villela, 43, is already known for her dramatic flair. She is an award-winning Mexican-American actress, recognizable for her roles in El Señor de los Cielos and Una Maid en Manhattan. Her decision to switch from acting to real estate “was a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey,” according to Netflix. Villela, who is also a swimwear designer, “decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynplf_0aC2JfTG00
Villela Selling Sunset New Cast Members Netflix

Luxury real estate agent is also one of many jobs for Hernan, 29. The Boston native is the CEO of food company Emma-Leigh & Co and is also an angel investor. After buying some investment properties, real estate seemed like the next step. According to Netflix’s press release, the former model “is a self-made multi-millionaire, with big real estate clients and an even bigger heart.”

The Claws Are Out! Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds

The Selling Sunset cast reunited to announce season 4 filming had started in early May, but fans know that the drama started long before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osYkD_0aC2JfTG00
Emma Hernan Netflix

Quinn’s pregnancy brought joy and feuds. The 31-year-old accused Fitzgerald, 39, Stause, 39, and Young, 33, of not “liking” her pregnancy announcement on Instagram in February. Fitzgerald hit back and said she left her a voicemail, and she knows it was received.

“I didn’t expect her to respond in such a positive way and appreciative way and then go to the world and say I didn’t even acknowledge her pregnancy because that’s a flat-out lie and I have proof of it,” she told Page Six in March.

Stause added that she and Quinn “don’t talk much,” although she has clarified that she sent a baby gift to her colleague.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUaE1_0aC2JfTG00
Lindy Lin/Netflix

“We, as she would say, we coexist,” Stause told E! News. “We coexist in the office. But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I’m excited to work with them and film with them.”

Quinn went on to welcome a baby girl with husband Christian Richard on May 15.

Ahead of giving birth, the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively about how she’ll treat her post-baby body. She revealed that she’s not putting “any unnecessary pressure” on herself to lose weight after giving birth. However, she is ready to return to the plastic surgeon’s office.

“I’ll be getting tons of Botox and fillers as soon as the baby pops out; can’t wait for all that,” Quinn told Us, laughing. “But in terms of my body, I’m just going to go with the feeling and not put pressure on myself.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

