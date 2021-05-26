CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

For a Century, the Globalist Council on Foreign Relations has been the “Power Behind the Throne” in U.S. Politics. This Tradition Has Continued Under the Biden Administration.

timesexaminer.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article2021 is a big year for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an organization that often is heralded as the most influential think tank in America, if not the entire world. Prominent on the Council’s website (cfr.org) is its centennial page, “Celebrating A Century,” a selfcongratulatory promo of the organization’s accomplishments over the past hundred years. The promotional features an impressive cavalcade of pictorials, videos, and articles showcasing the Council’s worldly influence and power, as demonstrated by the hundreds of presidents, prime ministers, princes, potentates, politicians, kings, diplomats, and dictators — including massmurderers — who have graced the organization’s meetings, and/or have written for its famed journal Foreign Affairs.

timesexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
abc27 News

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#American Politics#Foreign Aid#Cfr#State#Pratt House#The State Department#The Biden Cabinet#Presidium#Americans
Shore News Network

Despite record-low approval ratings, Biden says America still stands behind his radical agenda

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden continues to believe that Americans are behind his plan to radically alter the fabric of the nation. “Despite the attacks and misinformation, my plans still have the overwhelming support of the American people. They understand what’s at stake here. They understand that when workers and families have a better shot – America has a better shot,” Biden said today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden is the wrong leader for America

Across the political and demographic spectrum, Americans wonder not if the "American Moment" has passed but whether the United States will survive President Joe Biden’s dismantling of the country. The divisions in the country are said to be too deep and too profound to put the nation together again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
foxla.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loans via borrower defense: How to apply

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, but federal student loan forgiveness legislation has proven difficult to enact. While widespread student loan cancellation may still be out of reach, the Department of Education has been able to approve $1.5 billion worth of student loan discharges through borrower defense to repayment.
COLLEGES
Texarkana Gazette

Border wall fight continues under Biden administration

LOS EBANOS, Texas — The men showed up unannounced, but it did not take long for Aleida Flores Garcia to figure out why they were measuring portions of her backyard. "We are here to mark where a border wall would go," they told her last summer as they surveyed the ranch her family has owned for five generations.
LOS EBANOS, TX
NPR

Has immigration changed much under Biden?

How much has really changed in U.S. immigration policy since President Biden came into office? After seeing graphic images of Haitian migrants being chased by law enforcement on horseback and a recent rejection of an immigration reform bill in Congress, The Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Dickerson breaks down the long history uniting Democratic and Republican administrations when it comes to enforcing immigration policy. She also plays Who Said That? with her friend and senior producer of NPR's Life Kit, Meghan Keane.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

For Biden, September has been another month to forget

WASHINGTON — After President Biden’s brutal August, we told you that September could get even worse for him. And it looks like we were right — unless he and Democrats pull a rabbit out of their hat ahead of today’s scheduled House vote on the infrastructure bill, which may or may not happen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy