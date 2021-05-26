For a Century, the Globalist Council on Foreign Relations has been the “Power Behind the Throne” in U.S. Politics. This Tradition Has Continued Under the Biden Administration.

2021 is a big year for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an organization that often is heralded as the most influential think tank in America, if not the entire world. Prominent on the Council’s website (cfr.org) is its centennial page, “Celebrating A Century,” a selfcongratulatory promo of the organization’s accomplishments over the past hundred years. The promotional features an impressive cavalcade of pictorials, videos, and articles showcasing the Council’s worldly influence and power, as demonstrated by the hundreds of presidents, prime ministers, princes, potentates, politicians, kings, diplomats, and dictators — including massmurderers — who have graced the organization’s meetings, and/or have written for its famed journal Foreign Affairs.