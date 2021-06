GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Two men were arrested and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with a road-rage accident a year ago in St. Johns County. Joseph John Devenuta, 70, of Green Cove Springs, was taken to jail following a lengthy investigation into a crash on State Road 16 that resulted in the deaths of three people. Lucas Hedetniemi-Hart, of St. Augustine, also was arrested on May 20.