Swiss Franc Continues to Drift

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swiss franc is down slightly on Wednesday. In the North American session, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8964, up 0.14%. The US dollar has been struggling in recent weeks and the major currencies continue to make inroads against the greenback. The Swiss franc has soared since April 1, with USD/CHF falling 4.96 per cent in that period. The pair broke below the symbolic 90-level last week and touched a low of 0.8930 on Wednesday, its lowest level since mid-February.

www.actionforex.com
