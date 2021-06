Solutions Review’s annual Vendors to Know in SIEM platforms provides the details on some of the most critical solution providers in the space. The editors at Solutions Review continually research the most prominent and influential SIEM vendors to assist buyers in searching for the tools befitting their organization’s needs. Choosing the right vendor and solution can be complicated; it requires constant market research and often comes down to more than just the solution and its technical capabilities. To make your search a little easier, we listed the vendors to know in SIEM platforms in 2021.