Shut Down the Jan. 6 Gulag
If you listen to Democrats and anti-Trump liberal Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney, you'd think that nothing was being done about the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Never mind the FBI's all-out hunts and raids across 44 states. Never mind the continued detention of an unknown number of pro-Trump supporters. Never mind the more than 2,000 criminal charges brought by federal prosecutors against nearly 500 Americans arrested over the past four months.timesexaminer.com
Comments / 0