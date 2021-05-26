Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/TRY Outlook: EUR/TRY is Consolidating Under New Record High

By Windsor Brokers Ltd
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkish lira is consolidating above the new record low vs Euro (10.3361) posted on Tuesday, with risk of further fall seen on Turkey’s strong export to the Europe, which significantly bigger than to the US. Also, Turkish inflation data for May, due next week, could further dent lira if...

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Inflation Rate#Interest Rates#Eur#Turkish#Cbrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats after hitting six-day highs at 1.1970

US dollar trims losses during the American session as US stocks move off highs. EUR/USD up for the third consecutive day. The EUR/USD pair pulled back after hitting at 1.1970, the highest level since last Thursday. The euro was unable to hold above 1.1950 and is it hovering around 1.19845, on its way to the third consecutive gain but off highs.
Marketsinvesting.com

EUR: New Drivers For Growth

Although the existing home sales is not a major economic indicator, market participants still reacted to the news with a rise in the single European currency. Notably, the data turned out to be better than expected. Analysts predicted a fall of 1.0% while actual figures showed a decrease of only 0.9%. Therefore, the market reaction clearly shows that the euro has been largely oversold lately. So, even a minor negative report on the US macroeconomic data is enough to weigh on the US dollar.
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

USD/JPY At 15 Month Highs & What To Expect From BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely”. With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the Yen, Swiss Franc, and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims, and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/PLN: Central Bank to turn hawkish

We see fundamentals as supportive of PLN and see a pivot from the central bank in July as a catalyst for this to strengthen PLN. We add a short EUR/PLN to the Danske FX Trading Portfolio. The key risk is the lack of a hawkish shift and/or a strong decline...
Businesslatinamericanews.net

Czech National Bank raises key interest rates by 25 basis points

PRAGUE, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The board of the Czech National Bank (CNB), the central bank of the Czech Republic, on Wednesday raised two key interest rates by 25 basis points during a scheduled meeting. The CNB board upped the two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) by 25 basis points...
BusinessForexTV.com

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates

The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in one-and-a-half years on Wednesday, in a bid to keep inflation within its target in coming months as the economy reopens and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The board increased the two-week repo rate by 25 basis...
Marketsactionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8528; (P) 0.8546; (R1) 0.8561;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside as choppy fall from 0.8718 resumed through 0.8540 temporary low. Deeper fall could be seen back to retest 0.8470 low. On the upside, break of 0.8600 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8670 resistance and above instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance extends to fresh weekly highs

Fed Chair Powell´s testimony on the covid crisis maintained investors in a good mood. EU Consumer Confidence came in at -3.3 in June, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD heads higher in the near-term, but it is still far from turning bullish. The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1871; (P) 1.1896; (R1) 1.1944;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.1846 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.2010) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
MarketsDailyFx

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are betting the Euro could reverse recent losses. EUR/USD and EUR/GBP may be at risk, watch for key support. Check out my webinar recording to learn more about IGCS. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
Businessmexicodailypost.com

U.S. Federal Reserve complicates the outlook for the peso and inflation in Mexico

The beginning of an upward cycle in US interest rates in 2023 may inhibit investment projects and even the taking of loans in emerging countries such as Mexico. Life is full of surprises and in the financial world this phrase is no exception. The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised the world last week by saying that it will start the upward cycle of its interest rate in 2023 by up to 50 basis points.
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Fed Rate Outlook

The Japanese yen climbed against its major rivals during the Asian session on Monday, as investors weighed the impact of a hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve and focused on upcoming economic data and comments from policymakers for more clues on the timing of tapering and potential rate hikes.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Near-term outlook for EUR/USD still looks weak – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD still risks further declines in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘despite the breach of 1.1855, downward momentum has not improved by all that much’ and we held the view that ‘there is room for EUR to dip to 1.1835’. Our expectation did not materialize as EUR dipped to 1.1846 before rebounding smartly (high has been 1.1921). Downward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR is likely to trade within a 1.1875/1.1935 range for today.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate around 131.30

EUR/JPY pares gains in the Asian session. Cross fell sharply from the high of 133.68 in the previous week. Momentum oscillator in overbought zone warns of aggressive bets. EUR/JPY trades cautiously on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading hours. The cross constitutes a 20 pips movement with a negative bias.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

ETH/USD Could Drop Below 1800 if Current Support Fails

As China moves to expand the horizon of its cryptocurrency bans, the Ethereum price prediction based on the daily chart picture shows that the current support is all that holds back Ethereum prices from a collapse below $1800. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) met with several stakeholders in China’s...
Businessthebftonline.com

Inflation rate to remain within target in the short-term– Standard Bank

Economists at Standard Bank, parent company of Stanbic Bank Ghana, have said that Ghana’s rate of inflation is expected to remain within the Central Bank’s target in the short-term. In its May 2021 Flashnote, Standard Bank said “We concur that headline inflation will likely remain within the BOG’s target in...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches

Gold (XAU/USD) has been unable to hold bullish momentum going into Tuesday’s session after recovering from the worst drop since August 2020 last week. The Fed’s acknowledgment regarding inflationary pressures has served to prove that gold isn’t so much a hedge against inflation but rather a hedge against Central Bank inaction.
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

Euro Forecast: Time To Turn Bearish On Long-Term EUR/USD Price Outlook

Last week’s FOMC meeting could prove to have been a watershed moment for EUR/USD. It’s now even more clear that the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee is more hawkish than the ECB’s, and that will likely weaken EUR/USD further in the weeks ahead. Even in the short-term, EUR/USD could fall some...