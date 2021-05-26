EUR/TRY Outlook: EUR/TRY is Consolidating Under New Record High

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely”. With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the Yen, Swiss Franc, and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims, and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.