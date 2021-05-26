Watch live: Collaboration for app innovation will be the hallmark of DockerCon 2021

Jay Kie Tan, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships APAC at Radar Payments, elaborates on the advantages that banks could benefit from by embracing ecosystems. The banking and payments industry is undergoing a significant transformation, influenced by evolving customer preferences and digital technologies. To keep surviving, banks must embrace the ecosystem approach and generate greater values. For instance, an Accenture study with 120 global banks revealed that nine out of 10 banks show interest in the concept of customer-oriented ecosystems and think of it as a great driver for value.