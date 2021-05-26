Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Watch live: Collaboration for app innovation will be the hallmark of DockerCon 2021

By Denise Nelson
siliconangle.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe app development landscape is complex, with a multitude of microservices, frameworks, languages and architectures at a time when developers are pressured more than ever to build faster. The need for speed and greater developer velocity has been especially important this past pandemic year, when applications became mission critical for businesses and paramount to society for sustaining connectivity, operations, services and community.

siliconangle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Product Innovation#Docker Inc#Dockercon#Thecube#Devops#Docker Hub#Wachovia#Orbital Sciences#Mirantis#Docker Desktop#Visual Studio Code#Snyk Ltd#Amazon Web Services Inc#Docker Compose#Elastic Container Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Netflix
Related
Computerssnyk.io

Recapping DockerCon 2021 with Snyk: Red Ventures, Docker container security, and more

DockerCon 2021 brought containerization experts together to discuss all things Docker, from building containerized applications and running container images to improving container security. In this post, we’ll recap a live panel discussing how container security fits into the new cloud native era, how Red Ventures scaled container security scanning with...
Technologyaithority.com

Blockchain App Factory’s Futuristic Innovation by Collaborating DeFi & NFT With Physically-Redeemable NFT Marketplace Development

NFTs have taken the crypto world by storm and definitely, 2021 is the year of NFTs. Its position is further strengthened by emerging as the next big thing in the world of decentralized finance. We strongly believe that a decentralized NFT marketplace paves a path to develop a transparent NFT environment by utilizing the mightiness of DeFi and eCommerce. And our marketplace is the outcome of this sturdy amalgamation.
Computer Sciencerdworldonline.com

New US-Canada partnership announced for collaboration in research and innovation

The U.S. National Science Foundation and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, or NSERC, announced the first formal partnership between the agencies that support fundamental discovery research in the U.S. and Canada. The partnership paves the way for new collaborations between researchers in both countries to build inclusive partnerships at the frontiers of science and emerging technologies and fosters a shared commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion within the research enterprise.
Softwareaithority.com

Neat Partners with Microsoft Teams to Deliver Critical Innovations and Exceptional Video Collaboration Experiences for the Hybrid Workforce

Neat, the pioneering video device company, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to make Neat’s innovative video devices available to Microsoft Teams customers worldwide. Neat’s complete range of devices are being certified for Microsoft Teams and will run Teams and Microsoft Teams Rooms for Android, enabling Neat to further drive innovation across meeting spaces and address the needs of today’s hybrid workplace.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Zuper Announces ZuperCONNECT 2021 to Advance Technology Innovation and Collaboration in Field Service Management

Exclusive event will gather partners to connect, collaborate and learn about the future of field service management with Zuper and each other. Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced it will host its first ever Partner Day on Thursday, July 15, 2021. ZuperConnect will feature a full day of expert-led presentations and hands-on technical workshops. Channel partners, resellers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs) and marketplace partners will leave the event with actionable takeaways that enable organizations to digitize, automate and optimize their service operations.
SoftwareDigital Trends

Microsoft brings collaborative Office apps to Teams to support hybrid workflows

Microsoft is announcing several updates to the Microsoft Teams desktop application that allow for more collaboration using fully integrated Office apps. In addition, Microsoft has announced some changes to the Teams Rooms experience that put a greater emphasis on hybrid offices and remote collaboration. These features and others being announced...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

No app is an island "“ the right collaboration with ecosystem players is the key to success

Jay Kie Tan, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships APAC at Radar Payments, elaborates on the advantages that banks could benefit from by embracing ecosystems. The banking and payments industry is undergoing a significant transformation, influenced by evolving customer preferences and digital technologies. To keep surviving, banks must embrace the ecosystem approach and generate greater values. For instance, an Accenture study with 120 global banks revealed that nine out of 10 banks show interest in the concept of customer-oriented ecosystems and think of it as a great driver for value.
HealthTimes Union

Cliexa and American College of Cardiology Announce Collaborative Launch: Cliexa-Pulse, and Innovation in Digital Health Technology

Cliexa and American College of Cardiology collaborate to launch cliexa-Pulse. Cliexa, a startup focused on home health monitoring, in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) has launched a platform designed to remotely manage and monitor cardiovascular conditions. Created to seamlessly integrate with the delivery of care, including existing clinical workflows, cliexa-Pulse integrates with all major EMR/EHR systems in real time and can be leveraged to enhance delivery of care.
Softwareaithority.com

Dataiku Launches In AWS Marketplace

AWS customers worldwide now gain access to Dataiku, giving companies large and small an easy way to leverage the power of AI. Dataiku, a leading AI and machine learning platform, announced that it is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability opens the door for AWS customers to take advantage of Dataiku’s easy-to-use visual interface to build data pipelines, prepare data and build and deploy machine learning models on their cloud.
Technologycioreview.com

Pollen VC Introduces First Live Loan Facilities for App and Game Makers

Pollen VC allows app and game developers to borrow up to 4x their monthly revenue via a revolving line of credit, providing non-dilutive capital to accelerate growth. FREMONT, CA: Fintech lender Pollen VC, a leading credit provider to the app and game developers, increases the maximum amount developers can borrow to four times their monthly revenue. Pollen VC's data-driven credit models have a more detailed view of how revenue is generated over time, allowing them to increase credit lines based on live performance metrics. The availability of additional capital through a transparent revolving credit facility enables developers to accelerate their growth without relying on venture capital or revenue-based loans.
SoftwareInfoworld

Microsoft previews 64-bit Visual Studio 2022 IDE

Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2022 IDE, a planned 64-bit upgrade to the company’s signature software development environment, is now available as a preview. With the preview, which follows the company’s April announcement of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft is looking to test and tune the new scalability of the platform, enabled by 64-bit support. The 64-bit conversion impacts every part of the IDE, Microsoft noted, thus making it bigger than previous Visual Studio previews.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Robocorp raises $21M to make process automation more accessible through open source

Robocorp Technologies Inc. is on a mission to bring robotic process automation to more enterprises after landing a $21 million early-stage round of funding. Canvas Ventures led the Series A round, with participation from Benchmark Capital, Slow Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Haystack Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Firstminute Capital and a host of angel investors. It follows a $5.6 million seed funding round in November 2019.
SoftwareInfoworld

On-demand webcast: Innovate with low-code/no-code apps at lightspeed

Innovation with low code/no code applications at lightspeed with the Microsoft Power Platform can help customers meet business expectations, adjust to change in working conditions and market demands, and deliver quick turnaround on goals. Some of the benefits include saving costs, enhancing collaboration, and improving productivity. . Watch the on-demand webcast to find out how CloudMoyo helped a leading enterprise...
Cell Phonesgetnews.info

Collabr is a new app that allows creatives to connect and collaborate

Collabr is a new creative social networking app. This app was made to help artists and creatives connect, build their portfolios, find new clients, and grow their fan base. Collabr makes it easy to search for the right talent and makes in-app editing a breeze with real-time collaboration. Collabr is...
Technologysas.com

Innovative SAS recognized for AI-powered deforestation detection app

Analytics powerhouse receives honors from Fast Company and PRNEWS for AI innovation and environmental stewardship. SAS, the leader in massively parallel analytics and AI, has once again been recognized for its social innovation initiatives. This World Rainforest Day, the organization celebrates its honorable mentions in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards and the 2021 PRNEWS CSR & Diversity Awards for its joint project with the International Institute of Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) tracking human impact in the Amazon rainforest. This is one of many social innovation projects from SAS employees, whose curiosity inspires them to use data to solve pressing humanitarian issues.
Computerscloudwards.net

Best Cloud Storage for Mac 2021: Cloud-Based Options for Apple

For owners of Apple products, iCloud seems like a sensible choice for online storage. You can share photos and files between devices, automatically backup your Mac or other Apple products and more. Though there are several iCloud storage plans, dealing with its storage system is clunky, and there are several good iCloud alternatives.