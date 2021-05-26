Unequally Woked: One Teacher's Stand to Stop the Left
"I've been hearing about this stuff happening in California and New York and all over the place. I didn't realize it was happening in my own backyard." And in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana, neither did parents. It took a young, courageous Spanish teacher to stand up and say, "Not in my school district" to open the eyes of Americans all across the country. Now, a month later, his viral video is sparking a nationwide movement to expose the Left's biggest lie: it's not happening here. It is, Jonathan Koeppel insists. People just don't know it.timesexaminer.com
Comments / 0