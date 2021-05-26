CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Unequally Woked: One Teacher's Stand to Stop the Left

timesexaminer.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article"I've been hearing about this stuff happening in California and New York and all over the place. I didn't realize it was happening in my own backyard." And in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana, neither did parents. It took a young, courageous Spanish teacher to stand up and say, "Not in my school district" to open the eyes of Americans all across the country. Now, a month later, his viral video is sparking a nationwide movement to expose the Left's biggest lie: it's not happening here. It is, Jonathan Koeppel insists. People just don't know it.

timesexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
timesexaminer.com

PVS Summit: During Our Crisis of Leadership, Believers Must Lead

It's not news to anyone paying attention that we have a crisis of leadership in America. Our leaders in Washington, starting from the Oval Office on down, have bungled almost everything they have touched since January, often shooting themselves in both feet -- multiple times -- while the American citizenry is stuck paying the medical bills. From the Afghanistan disaster, to the fiasco along our southern border, to the vaccine mandate debacle, to the threatening of parental rights at school board meetings, to the inconceivably massive increase in our national debt, it's more than clear that our leaders are not just failing, they are threatening to bring down the country with them.
EDUCATION
fox42kptm.com

Stand up to bullies: It's National Stop Bullying Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Stop bullying Day takes place on the second Wednesday of October, and 2021's celebration is on October 13, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day helps to promote putting an end to bullying and standing up to bullies, said the website. People who have experienced bullying can...
OMAHA, NE
timesexaminer.com

This Is How I Feel

I came across this great “rant” recently on Facebook, but its author was not identified. But since this is exactly how I feel, I’d like to share it with all the readers of The Times Examiner, because I’ll bet this is how many, if not most, of you also feel.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
timesexaminer.com

Leading A Liberal To The Truth Is Like Trying To Nail ‘Jello’ To A Wall!

There is another version of the truism expressed in the title to this article, which goes like this: You can lead a liberal to the facts but you can’t make him think! It seems logical to ask WHY this troublesome species of American citizens called “liberals” (also known as “progressives”, “socialists”, “maleducated clods”, “non-thinkers”, “left wingers”, and “moonbats”) seem to be so impervious to truth. Two or three years ago my long-time friends in another state sent me a little tidbit of “truisms” that they had gleaned from the internet. That article seems to have originated on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., and was titled: “Is Logic the Same Thing As Common Sense?” Let’s look at each of these gems of logical common sense listed therein, and reflect on the degree to which they have made inroads into our society, and whether or not they make “common sense”. But these amplified comments are mostly my personal biases and beliefs:
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
WBUR

Here's one positive of the pandemic: Teachers are more technology literate

Among the all-time epic opposites — Jekyll and Hyde, Beauty and the Beast, Abbott and Costello — the 21st century has added another whose chiaroscuro nature needs just one word: technology. Tech’s Hyde side has gotten the most attention this autumn, thanks to that controversy-spewing volcano, Facebook. I was among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Spanish#Americans#Fox News#Newsmax#Republican#Leftist#Tammany Parish#Washington Watch#State#Judeo Christian
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Muslim headteacher who continued teaching after she was convicted of running illegal £2,500-a-year Islamic private school is spared jail

A headteacher who carried on teaching after she was convicted of running a £2,500-a-year illegal Islamic private school has been spared jail. Nadia Ali, 40, denied that Ambassadors High School in Streatham, south London, was a full-time ‘school’ on the basis that the institution only offers 18 hours of education per week.
WORLD
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy