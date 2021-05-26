Cancel
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg custodian honored

By Wesley LeBlanc wesley@opcfla.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLEBURG — Henry Burkes literally helped build Middleburg High. Now his name will live forever on campus grounds thanks to a new street sign erected in his honor. Burkes has been working at the high school in the heart of Middleburg for more than four decades. He has pictures of the school when it merely was a pecan tree grove. He helped lay the concrete and the bricks to make the school what it is today, according to the staff at the campus. So last Thursday, May 20, his devotion to the school was honored with a street sign that reads “Henry Burkes Way.”

