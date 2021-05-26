Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Lawsuit Dismissed After Woman Is Buried Alive on Maryland Beach

By Associated Press
NBC Connecticut
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor has been dismissed from federal court. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim's mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal of the claims with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties had made “substantial progress toward resolution” and were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

www.nbcconnecticut.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Ocean City, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buried Alive#Attorneys#Federal Court#City Police#Federal Police#The Daily Times#Harvard Medical School#Maryland Beach#Negligence#Daughter#Ocean City Officials#Suffocation#Town Workers#Prejudice#Plano#Asphyxia#Sand Collapse#News4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
NBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland Statewashingtoninformer.com

Maryland’s COVID Metrics Trending in Right Direction

Maryland’s coronavirus numbers are generally trending in the right direction, state health department data shows. State officials reported just 212 new cases Monday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic’s onset to 456,216. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since April 28. Three coronavirus-related deaths...
Ocean City, MDwrde.com

Differing Mask Requirements Create Confusion

OCEAN CITY, Md. - If you're fully vaccinated and in Maryland, you no longer need to wear your mask outside or inside anymore unless you're in a healthcare facility, school or on public transportation. Governor Hogan says businesses can still choose to require masks, which has customers confused as to when they need to wear them.
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Maryland StateWTOP

Majority of DC gas stations still running dry; Maryland, Virginia improve

Gas is still hard to come by in the nation’s capital, despite the Colonial Pipeline coming online after a crippling ransomware attack had forced it to halt operations. As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District’s gas stations — 88% — were out of gas. According to the D.C. Energy Office, there are over 100 publicly-available gas stations throughout the city.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

RV, truck at Grantsville destroyed by fire

CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire early Saturday destroyed a recreational vehicle and a pickup truck in the 17000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Fire investigators said a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring recreational vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500...