New Hampshire police issue arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson

VISALIA, Calif. — Visalia Police said they were busy Thursday taking guns from men who they say were not supposed to have them while driving in their cars. The first arrest happened at Clover St. and Iris Ave. around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said they pulled a vehicle over for speeding and failing to use a turn signal. They said 24-year-old Matthew Tillery was driving without a license, and had a warrant out for his arrest. His passenger, 28-year-old Matthew Esparza was on probation, and also had eight warrants out for his arrest. Officers said when they searched the vehicle, they found a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number in the glove compartment. Both men were arrested, and face charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm and for their warrants.