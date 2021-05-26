Cancel
New Hampshire police issue arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson

By SARA KNOX
FOX26
FOX26
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(KUTV) — The Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire announced on Facebook they have an active arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson. Brian Hugh Warner, better known by his Manson stage name, is wanted for two counts of simple assault. Police said the active warrant stems from a 2019 incident at...

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

