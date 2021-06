For many people, achieving millionairehood before retiring will not be enough. Yes, a million dollars is a lot of money, but if you plan to withdraw, say, 4% of it in your first year of retirement (adjusting future withdrawals for inflation), it will generate $40,000. That, along with Social Security income, may be enough to support you in the style you want -- but if it's not, you may need to shoot for becoming a multimillionaire by retirement.